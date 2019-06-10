/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Monday, June 10, 2019/ Français
Jun 10, 2019, 07:00 ET
OTTAWA, June 9, 2019 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Québec
|
8:45 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will make an announcement and hold a media availability.
|
Gault Nature Reserve
|
422, chemin des Moulins
|
Notes for media:
|
|
Ottawa, Ontario
|
6:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend a dinner in honour of the Right Honourable John Turner's 90th birthday.
|
Closed to media.
|
Media appearance
|
7:40 a.m.
|
An interview with the Prime Minister will air on Radio-Canada's Gravel le matin.
This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca / pm.gc.ca/eng/media
Share this article