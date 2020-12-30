/R E M I N D E R -- "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations" Goes Online for the First Time/

On December 31, the HKTB's website ( discoverhongkong.com ) and social media platforms (Facebook and YouTube) will begin showing a live countdown clock at 11pm (HKT) and 11:30pm (HKT) respectively. Once the clock strikes midnight, a two-minute video showing Victoria Harbour in all its glory as well as iconic landmarks in Hong Kong will follow, along with festive greetings sending blessings to the world. In addition to ushering in the New Year with people worldwide, it will also send the message that Hong Kong remains vibrant as ever in the New Year.

The HKTB invites the global media to simulcast the "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations" and spread hopes and joy throughout the world.

This year's "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations" will go online to usher in 2021 with people worldwide. Once the clock strikes midnight, a two-minute video will be shown on HKTB's website and social media platforms, sending blessings to the world.

Information of Video Footage Download, Social Media Livestreaming and Satellite Live Feed of "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations"

(Valid from Dec 31, 2020 to Jan 1, 2021)

1. Details of Social Media Livestreaming:

HKTB Website URL https://www.discoverhongkong/countdown Livestreaming time Dec 31, 2020, 23:00-24:02 Hong Kong Time (GMT15:00-16:02) Social Media Platforms Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DiscoverHongKong YouTube http://www.youtube.com/hongkong/ Livestreaming time Dec 31, 2020, 23:30-24:02 Hong Kong Time (GMT15:30-16:02) Technical support Immediate technical support: Tel: (852) 2888 1944 / (852) 2883 2867 / (852) 91025333 HKTB Digital Marketing: Mr. Anson Hung / Ms. Lisa Ho Tel: (852) 2807 6302 / (852) 2807 6225

2. Details of satellite feed for broadcasters:

IS34, 55.5 degree West (covering the Americas, North America & South America)

Programme name: Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations 2021

On-air date & time: 12/31/2020 (GMT1550-1605)

(GMT1550-1605) IS-34 12C Slot A (9 MHz, C Band)

Downlink Frequency: 3961.5 Mhz Horizontal

Symbol Rate: 7.2MS/s

FEC: 3/4

Polarization: Horizontal

System: HD 1080i59.94

DVB-S2 8PSK

Format: h.264 4:2:0 16:9 A1 : A2 Stereo

Pilot: ON

Roll Off: 20%

Encryption System: Free to Air

3. "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations" video download:

The video will be available for download from January 1, 2021 , 00:30 Hong Kong Time ( December 31, 2020 , GMT 16:30)

(Download link: https://hktb.filecamp.com/s/2020_HKNYCD/fo )

