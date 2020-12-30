/R E M I N D E R -- "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations" Goes Online for the First Time/
To Ring in 2021 with the World and Showcase Hong Kong's Unstoppable Energy
TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The Covid-19 pandemic is not going to stop the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) from sharing festive cheers and the appeal of Hong Kong with the rest of the world. This New Year's Eve (December 31, 2020), for the first time, the HKTB's signature "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations" will go online. Everyone around the world can join in the celebration wherever they are located using their mobile phones or via computers.
On December 31, the HKTB's website (discoverhongkong.com) and social media platforms (Facebook and YouTube) will begin showing a live countdown clock at 11pm (HKT) and 11:30pm (HKT) respectively. Once the clock strikes midnight, a two-minute video showing Victoria Harbour in all its glory as well as iconic landmarks in Hong Kong will follow, along with festive greetings sending blessings to the world. In addition to ushering in the New Year with people worldwide, it will also send the message that Hong Kong remains vibrant as ever in the New Year.
The HKTB invites the global media to simulcast the "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations" and spread hopes and joy throughout the world.
This year's "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations" will go online to usher in 2021 with people worldwide. Once the clock strikes midnight, a two-minute video will be shown on HKTB's website and social media platforms, sending blessings to the world.
Information of Video Footage Download, Social Media Livestreaming and Satellite Live Feed of "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations"
(Valid from Dec 31, 2020 to Jan 1, 2021)
1. Details of Social Media Livestreaming:
|
HKTB Website
|
URL
|
Livestreaming time
|
Dec 31, 2020, 23:00-24:02 Hong Kong Time
(GMT15:00-16:02)
|
Social Media Platforms
|
YouTube
|
Livestreaming time
|
Dec 31, 2020, 23:30-24:02 Hong Kong Time
(GMT15:30-16:02)
|
Technical support
|
Immediate technical support:
Tel: (852) 2888 1944 / (852) 2883 2867 / (852) 91025333
|
HKTB Digital Marketing: Mr. Anson Hung / Ms. Lisa Ho
Tel: (852) 2807 6302 / (852) 2807 6225
2. Details of satellite feed for broadcasters:
IS34, 55.5 degree West (covering the Americas, North America & South America)
- Programme name: Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations 2021
- On-air date & time: 12/31/2020 (GMT1550-1605)
- IS-34 12C Slot A (9 MHz, C Band)
- Downlink Frequency: 3961.5 Mhz Horizontal
- Symbol Rate: 7.2MS/s
- FEC: 3/4
- Polarization: Horizontal
- System: HD 1080i59.94
- DVB-S2 8PSK
- Format: h.264 4:2:0 16:9 A1 : A2 Stereo
- Pilot: ON
- Roll Off: 20%
- Encryption System: Free to Air
3. "Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations" video download:
- The video will be available for download from January 1, 2021, 00:30 Hong Kong Time (December 31, 2020, GMT 16:30)
(Download link: https://hktb.filecamp.com/s/2020_HKNYCD/fo)
