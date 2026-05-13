The Mark Pathy Space Institute will train Canada's next generation of space engineers and innovators

MONTREAL, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - From 400 kilometres above Earth, Canada looks vast, beautiful and full of possibility. That view inspired entrepreneur, investor and astronaut Mark Pathy, as part of his 2022 mission to the International Space Station, to make a transformational investment to the future of Canadian space innovation.

Mark Pathy video Speed Speed Mark Pathy photo (CNW Group/Concordia University)

Thanks to his $15-million gift to Concordia, the university will launch the Mark Pathy Space Institute at the Gina Cody School of Engineering and Computer Science. The Institute will advance research, innovation and student training in space engineering, positioning Concordia at the forefront of Canada's rapidly evolving space sector.

"This gift represents one giant leap for Concordia," says Concordia President Graham Carr. "Mark Pathy's vision, leadership and commitment to innovation will create opportunities for students and researchers that will have a lasting impact on our university and on Canada's role in the global space community."

"Canada has the technology, expertise and industrial base to play a much larger role in the global space sector," says Mark Pathy. "What I found compelling about Concordia's proposal is that it focuses on the true foundations of a national space economy: talent development, research capability, and collaboration with industry and government. The Gina Cody School has created an ideal environment for developing the next generation of engineers, scientists and entrepreneurs -- which is exactly what Canada needs."

WATCH our video on the impact of the Mark Pathy Space Institute: https://youtu.be/9VTBU9NvY0c

The Mark Pathy Space Institute will serve as a hub for research, student training and industry partnerships, supported by Pathy's donation of an off-campus testing facility for engine testing, hardware verification and other essential technical experimentation. The Institute will also provide staffing, technical operations and research initiatives across space systems, navigation and human spaceflight.

This integrated hub will be the only university environment in Canada where all four domains -- robotics, propulsion, human space health and sustainability -- co-exist within a single research ecosystem. It will integrate launch capability, advanced space technology development and specialized training under one academic roof.

"The Mark Pathy Space Institute will give our students and researchers an extraordinary platform to design, test and develop technologies that can shape Canada's future in space," says Mourad Debbabi, dean of the Gina Cody School. "By combining Concordia's engineering expertise with industry collaboration and hands-on experimentation, we will help train the next generation of innovators and ensure Canada's talent can contribute to a thriving domestic space ecosystem."

Mark Pathy, CEO and chairman of Montreal-based Mavrik Corp., flew as a Mission Specialist on Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1), the first fully private mission to the International Space Station, in collaboration with NASA and SpaceX. During his 17-day mission, Pathy conducted scientific research projects, technology demonstrations, Earth observation photography and STEM outreach initiatives with Canadian institutions and partners.

The global space economy is projected to reach $1 trillion within the next decade, and Pathy believes Canada has both the talent and resources to play a larger role in shaping that future. Universities, he says, will play a critical role in developing the next generation of engineers, researchers and innovators who will lead that transformation.

"This wasn't just a philanthropic transaction for me," says Pathy. "I saw genuine alignment of interests, objectives and values -- and I believe that by investing in students, research and real-world experimentation, Concordia can help ensure the next generation of space innovators build their future, and Canada's, right here at home."

WATCH our video featuring the next generation of space researchers: https://youtu.be/Xa8R_9mqGgo

The Mark Pathy Space Institute will be overseen by the dean of the Gina Cody School and guided by an advisory board chaired by Pathy. Concordia will leverage the gift to attract additional funding from government and industry partners to ensure the Institute's long-term sustainability.

"This is the kind of visionary philanthropy that transforms a university and inspires a nation," says Concordia Chancellor Gina Cody, MEng 81, Phd 89. "Mark Pathy's generosity will empower our students and researchers to aspire to new heights and create a lasting legacy in Canada's space sector."

SOURCE Concordia University

Media Contacts: For Concordia: Nadia Kherif, Media relations advisor, Concordia University, Cell: 514-262-0909, [email protected]; For Mark Pathy: Eva Hartling, [email protected], +1.514.804.7022