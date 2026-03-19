MONTREAL, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The Trail announces the inaugural "Soirée Résilience", its very first corporate fundraising event, to be held on April 16, 2026, at the Executive Lounge of National Bank's new head office.

Under the honourary chairmanship of Mr. Louis Vachon, Partner at J.C. Flowers, and presented by National Bank, this evening will unite the most visionary business leaders -- from 5:30 to 7:30 PM -- in pursuit of a shared mission: transforming the lives of Quebec's veterans.

A Pressing Need

Each year, thousands of veterans leave the Canadian Armed Forces with invisible wounds – PTSD, isolation, reintegration difficulties, etc. In Quebec, the lack of specialized French-language resources compounds this reality. The Trail supports them through their transition to civilian life through a continuum of services (psychosocial intervention, administrative support, temporary housing, etc.).

"Your support will allow us to expand our mission -- and for the veteran community, that means resilience rediscovered, dignity restored, and hope renewed."

- Chloé Deraiche, Executive Director, The Trail

Partners: Presenting: National Bank | Platinum: Bell, BFL Canada | Gold: MDA Space | Silver: Kevric, Héroux-Devtek, Richardson Wealth Ltd. | VIP Draw: Air Canada, OSM | Bronze: Aecon, Aéroports de Montréal, Bombardier, Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), BCF Business Law, Cofomo, IAM Union, Kat Coric Art & Ideas, TASK Micro Electronics Inc.

The fundraising campaign target is set at $200,000, to expand services, strengthen the team of case workers and ensure the sustainability of programs offered to veterans and their families.

"In Quebec, the business community doesn't merely observe change -- it drives it. Your influence, your vision, and your leadership have the power to amplify our mission and transform the lives of hundreds of veterans."

- Louis Vachon, Honourary Chair, "La Soirée Résilience"

About The Trail:

A non-profit organization founded by LCol. (Ret.) Bruno Plourde, a veteran with more than 40 years of service in the Canadian Armed Forces, The Trail offers a different, personalized, holistic and truly human-centred approach. The organization currently operates four service centres in Mirabel, Dorval, Montreal and Quebec City, providing services tailored to the specific needs of veterans.

SOURCE The Trail

Source: https://lesentier-thetrail.ca/en/ Partnerships & Tickets : [email protected] 514 924 4527; Contact: Richard Gratton, Director, Corporate Affairs, The Trail, 514 775 2793, [email protected]