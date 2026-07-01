"Hey Canada, We're Ready" campaign launches to celebrate Canada's tradespeople and strengthen our energy future

OTTAWA, ON, July 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's Building Trades Unions (CBTU) is proud to launch the "Hey Canada, We're Ready" campaign, celebrating the skilled trades workers who are ready to help build Canada's future and deliver the next generation of major infrastructure and energy projects.

Building on the momentum of last year's We Built That campaign, which celebrated the unionized tradespeople behind LNG Canada, Hey Canada, We're Ready turns the spotlight to the workforce needed to build what comes next. The campaign highlights how apprenticeships, training and mentorship create pathways into rewarding careers in the skilled trades while helping ensure Canada has the workforce needed to seize future opportunities.

At its core, the campaign is about people. It celebrates the workers gaining new skills, the mentors helping them succeed and the unionized tradespeople helping shape Canada's future.

"Major projects create far more than infrastructure," said Sean Strickland, CBTU's executive director. "They create careers, provide world-class training opportunities, strengthen local communities and help build a brighter future for Canadians. Our members are ready to build what comes next."

Through stories from workers, apprentices and training leaders, "Hey Canada, We're Ready" will demonstrate how unionized workers are helping meet the country's growing labour needs while delivering projects safely, efficiently and to the highest standards.

Join us in supporting Canada's energy future. For more information and to download shareable campaign materials, please visit https://www.buildingtrades.ca/en/were-ready/

About CBTU

Canada's Building Trades Unions are an organization representing 14 international unions in the construction, maintenance and fabrication industries that collectively represent 500,000 skilled trades workers in Canada who work in more than 60 different trades and occupations and generate seven per cent of Canada's GDP. CBTU's mission is to advocate for public policy and work opportunities that benefit our members and improves the living and working conditions for construction workers across Canada. Learn more at www.buildingtrades.ca

SOURCE Canada's Building Trades Unions

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