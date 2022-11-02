ForYou: Cineplex and TikTok Bring the TikTok Experience to the Big Screen with World-First Opportunity for Advertisers

First-of-its-kind theatrical integration Kicks Off in November with DECIEM followed by Interac in December

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company, has collaborated with TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video, to leverage a new and innovative way to engage entertainment lovers in its theatres this Fall. As the first theatre chain to partner with TikTok to use this solution globally, brands are now able to integrate with curated TikTok content in a customized two-minute segment shown in theatres during the Cineplex Pre-Show, bringing the TikTok experience to the big screen with an innovative and unmatched opportunity for advertisers. The inaugural big screen curation kicks off Friday, November 4 with beauty brand DECIEM. Then, in December, Interac will be featured. Brands leveraging this opportunity on Cineplex screens will feature some of the most exciting, engaging and entertaining content found on TikTok.

"We are absolutely thrilled to collaborate with TikTok as we share a commitment to entertaining audiences and empowering content creators. This world-first opportunity allows us to do just that alongside innovative advertisers," said Vanessa Benfield, Senior Vice President, Media Sales, Cineplex Media. "We are very happy to kick off this big screen TikTok integration with beloved and renowned brands like DECIEM and Interac and look forward to evolving this offering in the coming months to provide tailor-made opportunities for bold and innovative advertisers who want to experiment and engage authentically with audiences across multiple platforms."

"This will be such a unique experience for Cineplex guests, whether they are current TikTok users or have been curious about this short-form entertainment phenomenon. We are excited to provide the millions of Canadians returning to the theatre with even more original content in our Pre-Show and we can't wait to welcome advertisers across all industries to join us in providing the ultimate opportunity for movie lovers to escape into the theatrical experience," said Sara Moore, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Cineplex.

"We're excited to be collaborating with one of the leading entertainment companies in Canada to bring TikTok to the big screen. TikTok is redefining the way creators are discovered and how audiences engage with entertainment content. In collaborating with Cineplex, we look forward to furthering this audience engagement, bringing the joy of TikTok to theatre screens across Canada," notes Dan Page, Head of Global Distribution, New Screens, TikTok.

"Collaborating with Cineplex not only brings TikTok's For You Page to the big screen, it also provides brands an opportunity to extend their on-platform campaigns to audiences in the midst of the Pre-Show experience. We're thrilled to bring this first-of-its-kind execution to life and excited to elevate this partnership further with customized solutions that bolster creativity, creators and community for our brand partners," said Joshua Bloom, GM of Global Business Solutions, TikTok Canada.

Playing across all Cineplex screens in both regular format and VIP Cinemas, the curated TikTok integration will be featured in its instantly recognizable vertical format and will be displayed in two-minute segments featuring a number of videos from Canadian and international TikTok creators. With a community of over 1 billion people of all backgrounds, age groups and experiences coming to TikTok to be entertained, this big screen content feed provides advertisers a unique opportunity to connect directly with audiences across all demos.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room) and complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a joint venture partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, New York, Dublin, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Toronto, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo. www.tiktok.com.

For further information: Cineplex: Judy Lung, Director, Communications, Cineplex, [email protected]; TikTok: Danielle Morgan, Communications Lead, TikTok Canada, [email protected]