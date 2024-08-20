The seasonal lineup will hit cafés starting September 4, featuring autumnal staples and new, innovative flavours.

National Coffee Day also arrives this September, along with a special freebie deal for PB Rewards members 9/27 – 9/29, in collaboration with Lavazza.

MOONACHIE, N.J., Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Paris Baguette, your neighbourhood bakery-café, today unveiled its limited-edition fall menu full of delicious doughnuts, handcrafted pastries and specialty coffees to satisfy your sweet tooth! Seasonal treats made with flavour profiles including pumpkin spice and maple transport fans straight to the pumpkin patch and leaf-peeping landscapes in anticipation of the cozier days ahead.

‘Fall’ Into Flavour with Paris Baguette’s New Seasonal Menu Featuring Pumpkin and Maple Delights (CNW Group/Paris Baguette)

"The flavours of fall evoke incredible enthusiasm amongst our guests, and each year, we strive to elevate our menu of seasonal must-haves," said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer of Paris Baguette North America. "In addition to our delectable pumpkin menu, we are introducing new items, including a delicious Maple Oatmilk Latte crafted in partnership with Califia Farms, a decadent Maple Pecan Layer Cake, as well as a buttery Pecan Tart, and more as we transition back to our fall routines."

Pumpkin Delights & Elevated Fall Flavours

An icon of the fall season, the highly anticipated return of pumpkin is finally here to include the Pumpkin King Cream Doughnut, a pillowy soft doughnut filled with pumpkin custard cream and topped with powdered sugar and Pumpkin Spiced Latte, espresso with pumpkin puree and steamed milk of choice, lightly dusted with cinnamon; and customers can celebrate their love of pumpkin with the new Pumpkin Danish, a buttery, flaky pastry filled with pumpkin custard and drizzled with icing.

Paris Baguette is offering up additional autumnal goodies for every palate and preference, including:

Maple Pecan Layer Cake: Three layers of vanilla sponge filled with maple pecan soft cream and topped with caramel sauce. Also available in a slice.

Three layers of vanilla sponge filled with maple pecan soft cream and topped with caramel sauce. Also available in a slice. Pecan Tart: Classic sweet and nutty pecan pie flavor in a buttery tart shell

Classic sweet and nutty pecan pie flavor in a buttery tart shell Chocolate Cream Puff Tart: Three chocolate-covered cream puffs filled with chocolate custard cream nestled in a chocolate-coated buttery tart shell

Three chocolate-covered cream puffs filled with chocolate custard cream nestled in a chocolate-coated buttery tart shell Chocolate Chip Scone: Buttery scone with chocolate chips and a hint of vanilla

Buttery scone with chocolate chips and a hint of vanilla Cookies & Cream Mochi Doughnut: Chewy mochi doughnut topped with cookies & cream white chocolate icing and chocolate cookie crumbs

For those who prefer savoury bites, Paris Baguette has satisfying sandwiches, wraps, salads and more, including:

4-Cheese Quiche: Rich, flaky pastry filled with egg and a blend of four cheeses (Swiss, Cheddar, Parmesan, Mozzarella)

Rich, flaky pastry filled with egg and a blend of four cheeses (Swiss, Cheddar, Parmesan, Mozzarella) Veggie Goat Cheese Pizzetta: Flaky Pizzetta with a marinara and mozzarella base topped with broccoli, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, and goat cheese

Flaky Pizzetta with a marinara and mozzarella base topped with broccoli, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, and goat cheese Turkey , Cranberry & Goat Cheese Croissant Sandwich : Roasted turkey, sweet cranberries, and goat cheese with arugula on a buttery croissant

: Roasted turkey, sweet cranberries, and goat cheese with arugula on a buttery croissant Turkey , Apple & Goat Cheese Baguette Sandwich: Roasted turkey, crisp apple, and goat cheese with arugula and honey mustard on our signature baguette

Roasted turkey, crisp apple, and goat cheese with arugula and honey mustard on our signature baguette Harvest Chicken Salad with Goat Cheese: Herb Chicken, goat cheese, apple, cranberries, pecans, and red onion on a bed of arugula with balsamic dressing

Maple-licious Drinks to Enjoy On-The-Go

This fall, as part of a limited-time partnership with leading plant-based milk brand Califia Farms , Paris Baguette is unveiling a Maple Oatmilk Latte, espresso flavoured with maple syrup and Califia Farms oatmilk available hot or iced. Cold brew lovers can also enjoy the Maple Sweet Cream Cold Brew, cold brew flavoured with maple syrup and topped with sweet cream.

Brewing Up Deals This National Coffee Day & Beyond

Paris Baguette has a special limited-time offer for PB Rewards members this National Coffee Day, September 29! From Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29, coffee lovers can grab a free, handcrafted medium hot or iced coffee expertly made with Lavazza coffee beans, valid with any purchase*.

The new fall menu will be available at Paris Baguette locations from September 4 through December 2. Follow @parisbaguette_ca on Instagram for all the latest offerings and menu updates and visit www.parisbaguette.ca to find a list of locations.

*One per PB Rewards account.

About Paris Baguette

SOURCE Paris Baguette

