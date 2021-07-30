#EVWeekinCanada Highlights Zero-Emission Vehicle Investments Across the Country Français
Jul 30, 2021, 14:18 ET
OTTAWA, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to drive electric — transforming the way Canadians get to where they need to go.
As part of #EVWeekinCanada, from July 26 to 30, the Government of Canada announced a total investment of over $32 million to install 853 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the country, raise public awareness about zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) and advance green transportation initiatives.
Funding was provided through Natural Resources Canada's Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative, Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, Clean Growth Program, and Green Infrastructure – Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Demonstration Program. Investments include:
- $200,000 to the City of Hamilton to install 40 EV chargers in Hamilton
- Over $800,000 for 170 EV chargers to help British Columbians
- Combined investment of $830,000 to install 166 EV chargers in B.C., Ontario and Alberta
- $12.7-million investment in six clean energy technologies projects across Ontario and other provinces
- $50,000 investment to Oshawa Power to support a dynamic zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) virtual showroom
- $1.7-million investment in FPInnovations to develop and demonstrate hybrid diesel-electric forestry harvesting trucks in British Columbia and Quebec
- $350,000 investment to Seneca College and to Petro-Canada to install seven EV fast chargers across Ontario
- $310,000 in funding to install 44 EV chargers in Calgary and Edmonton
- Over $1.2 million to install 98 EV chargers across British Columbia
- $50,000 investment to the City of Ottawa to install one EV charger
- $9.4-million investment to install 215 EV fast chargers across Quebec
- Over $2.6-million to install 79 EV chargers and two hydrogen stations across B.C.
- $2.3-million investment to Anvil Crawler Development Corporation to install 36 EV chargers across Ontario
- Over $220,000 to help Ontario transport companies lower their fuel costs
- $100,000 to Upper Sherman MOBIL to install two EV fast chargers in Hamilton
Since 2015, Canada has made a historic investment of over $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure more locally accessible. These investments are building a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play. The government also provides incentives of up to $5,000 to help Canadians buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.
These investments support Canada's new mandatory target of 100-percent zero-emission light-duty vehicle sales by 2035. Driving down transportation emissions is critical to achieving Canada's ambitious climate change targets and requires a combination of investments and regulations to support Canadians and industry in this transition.
The government supports green infrastructure projects that create good, middle-class jobs and get us to net-zero emissions by 2050.
Quote
"We're giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. We're building a coast-to-coast network of electric vehicle charging stations from St. John's to Victoria, and raising ZEV awareness. This is how we get to net-zero by 2050."
The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.
Minister of Natural Resources
Quick Facts
- Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada.
- There are over 6,000 publically accessible charging stations across Canada, compared with approximately 12,000 gas stations.
- Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 17,000 new charging stations available to Canadians.
- There are more than 50 models of zero-emission vehicles Canadians can choose from to make greener transportation choices.
