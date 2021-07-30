#EVWeekinCanada Highlights Zero-Emission Vehicle Investments Across the Country Français

OTTAWA, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to drive electric — transforming the way Canadians get to where they need to go.

As part of #EVWeekinCanada, from July 26 to 30, the Government of Canada announced a total investment of over $32 million to install 853 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the country, raise public awareness about zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) and advance green transportation initiatives.

Funding was provided through Natural Resources Canada's Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative, Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, Clean Growth Program, and Green Infrastructure – Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Demonstration Program. Investments include:

Since 2015, Canada has made a historic investment of over $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure more locally accessible. These investments are building a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play. The government also provides incentives of up to $5,000 to help Canadians buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These investments support Canada's new mandatory target of 100-percent zero-emission light-duty vehicle sales by 2035. Driving down transportation emissions is critical to achieving Canada's ambitious climate change targets and requires a combination of investments and regulations to support Canadians and industry in this transition.

The government supports green infrastructure projects that create good, middle-class jobs and get us to net-zero emissions by 2050.

"We're giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. We're building a coast-to-coast network of electric vehicle charging stations from St. John's to Victoria, and raising ZEV awareness. This is how we get to net-zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.
Minister of Natural Resources

Quick Facts

  • Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada.
  • There are over 6,000 publically accessible charging stations across Canada, compared with approximately 12,000 gas stations.
  • Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 17,000 new charging stations available to Canadians.
  • There are more than 50 models of zero-emission vehicles Canadians can choose from to make greener transportation choices.

