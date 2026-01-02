TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") confirmed today the annual non-cash distributions (the "Non-Cash Distributions") to unitholders of certain of the exchange traded funds (the "ETFs") that it manages for the 2025 tax year as indicated in the table below. Please note that this is a further update to the estimated annual Non-Cash Distributions previously announced on November 27, 2025, and updated on December 22, 2025.

The record date for Non-Cash Distributions is December 31, 2025. The nominal payment date applied to the Non-Cash distributions will be January 8, 2026, though in actuality there will be no physical payment made as would be the case with cash distributions. In early 2026, the tax characteristics of all distributions for 2025 for the ETFs will be reported to brokers via the CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. ("CDS") and will be posted on our website shortly thereafter.

Ticker

Symbol ETF Name Final Confirmed

Annual Non-Cash

Distribution

per Unit AIGO Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology Index ETF $0.38297 BCCC Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF(1) $0.51762 BCCC.U $0.51762 BCCL Global X Enhanced Bitcoin Covered Call ETF(2) $1.17676 BCCL.U $1.17676 BNKL Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Banks Index ETF(3) $1.40632 COPP Global X Copper Producers Index ETF $2.36756 EAFL Global X Enhanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF(4) $18.55005 EMML Global X Enhanced MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF(5) $11.02151 ETHI Global X Global Sustainability Leaders Index ETF $2.44297 HAC Global X Seasonal Rotation ETF $0.49947 HAZ Global X Active Global Dividend ETF $1.16080 HBAL Global X Balanced Asset Allocation ETF $0.30840 HBGD Global X Big Data & Hardware Index ETF(6) $6.46534 HBGD.U $6.46534 HBNK Global X Equal Weight Canadian Banks Index ETF $0.00099 HCON Global X Conservative Asset Allocation ETF $0.01397 HEQL Global X Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF $1.77891 HEQT Global X All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF $0.56188 HURA Global X Uranium Index ETF $1.61596 INOC Global X Inovestor Canadian Equity Index ETF $0.22625 MART Global X Equal Weight Canadian Groceries & Staples Index ETF $0.49391 MEDX Global X Equal Weight Global Healthcare Index ETF $0.04309 NRGY Global X Equal Weight Canadian Oil & Gas Index ETF $0.15212 REIT Global X Equal Weight Canadian REITs Index ETF $0.94468 RNCL Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Telecommunications Covered Call ETF $1.20589 SAFE Global X Equal Weight Canadian Insurance Index ETF $1.12664 TTTX Global X Innovative Bluechip Top 10 Index ETF $1.54109 UCSH.U Global X USD High Interest Savings ETF(7) $0.02400 USCL Global X Enhanced S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $0.10637 UTIL Global X Equal Weight Canadian Utilities Index ETF $0.13279

(1) Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BCCC) – Please note that distributions for Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF are declared in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker BCCC.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for BCCC.U is $0.37789 per security. (2) Global X Enhanced Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BCCL) – Please note that distributions for Global X Enhanced Bitcoin Covered Call ETF are declared in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker BCCL.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for BCCL.U is $0.85911 per security. (3) Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (BNKL) - The notional distribution is 100% income. (4) Global X Enhanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (EAFL) – The notional distribution is 100% income. (5) Global X Enhanced MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF (EMML) – The notional distribution is 100% income. (6) Global X Big Data & Hardware Index ETF (HBGD) – Please note that distributions for Global X Big Data & Hardware Index ETF are declared in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker HBGD.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for HBGD.U is $4.72009 per security. (7) Global X USD High Interest Savings ETF (UCSH.U) – Please note that distributions for Global X USD High Interest Savings ETF are declared in U.S. dollars. The notional distribution is 100% income.

Each of the ETFs is required to distribute any net income and capital gains that they have earned in the year. The annual Non-Cash Distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested and reported as taxable distributions and will be used to increase each unitholder's adjusted cost base for the respective ETF. The nature of the Non-Cash Distributions for the respective ETFs are expected to be comprised of capital gains unless denoted in the footnotes in the table above. The Non-Cash Distributions will be reinvested automatically in additional units of the respective ETFs and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the units outstanding of the ETFs, and the net asset value of the ETFs, will not change as a result of the Non-Cash Distributions. The above amounts do not include the cash distributions announced on December 22, 2025.

Unless otherwise noted, the non-cash distributions listed in the table are expected to be comprised of capital gains.

Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.GlobalX.ca.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $48 billion of assets under management and 155 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

The payment of distributions, if any, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate at any time. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an exchange traded fund's ("ETF") performance, rate of return, or yield. If distributions paid by the ETF are greater than the performance of the ETF, distributions paid may include a return of capital and an investor's original investment will decrease. A return of capital is not taxable to the investor but will generally reduce the adjusted cost base of the securities held for tax purposes. Distributions are paid as a result of capital gains realized by an ETF, and income and dividends earned by an ETF are taxable to the investor in the year they are paid. The investor's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If the investor's adjusted cost base goes below zero, investors will realize capital gains equal to the amount below zero. Future distribution dates may be amended at any time. To recognize that these distributions have been allocated to investors for tax purposes the amounts of these distributions should be added to the adjusted cost base of the units held. The characterization of distributions, if any, for tax purposes, (such as dividends/other income/capital gains, etc.) will not be known for certain until after the ETF's tax year-end. Therefore, investors will be informed of the tax characterization after year-end and not with each distribution if any. For tax purposes, these amounts will be reported annually by brokers on official tax statements. Please refer to the applicable ETF distribution policy in the prospectus for more information.

The Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BCCC) and the Global X Enhanced Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BCCL) are each exchange traded alternative mutual funds that invest in other alternative mutual funds that invest, directly or indirectly, in Bitcoin. There are inherent risks associated with products linked to crypto assets, including Bitcoin Futures. While Bitcoin Futures are traded on a regulated exchange and cleared by regulated central counterparties, direct or indirect exposure to the high level of risk of Bitcoin Futures will not be suitable for all types of investors. Given the speculative nature of bitcoin and the volatility of the digital currency markets, there is no assurance that BCCC or BCCL will be able to meet their respective investment objectives. An investment in BCCC or BCCL is not intended as a complete investment program and is appropriate only for investors who have a sophisticated knowledge and understanding of Bitcoin and the capacity to absorb a loss of some or all of their investment. An investment in either BCCC or BCCL is considered high risk.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

Correction: There is updated information for the EAFL, EMML and RNCL ticker. The MEDX ticker and its corresponding information have been added and the UMRT ticker has been removed.

