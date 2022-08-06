OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, will be traveling to Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and the Yukon between August 8 to 19, 2022. During this trip he will meet with Indigenous leaders, territorial partners, and stakeholders, and visit communities across the North where the Government of Canada is funding projects and initiatives. Minister Vandal will take this opportunity to make announcements and will be available as per the itinerary below for media interviews. All dates, and locations and announcements are subject to change.



Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Cambridge Bay, Nunavut

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, will make funding announcements related to the NorthStar Development project and a geothermal project while visiting the Canadian High Arctic Research Station (CHARS) campus.

Media participation: Members of the media are invited to attend and ask questions in person. There is no option to call in or to attend virtually.

Time: 3:30 p.m. (MT)

Where:

Canadian High Arctic Research Station campus

1 Uvajuq Road

P.O. Box 2150

Cambridge Bay, NU, X0B 0C0

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Gjoa Haven, Nunavut

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, will make a Climate Change Preparedness in the North Program related project funding announcement.

Media participation: There is no option to participate in person, call in or to attend virtually. Members of the media are invited to contact Kyle Allen, Press Secretary, for interview availability.

Saturday, August 13, 2022

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, will make an Indigenous housing funding announcement.

Media participation: There is no option to participate in person, call in or to attend virtually. Members of the media are invited to contact Kyle Allen, Press Secretary, for interview availability.

Monday, August 15, 2022

Inuvik, Northwest Territories

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, will make an announcement related to Nutrition North Canada while visiting the community greenhouse.

Media participation: Members of the media are invited to attend and ask questions in person. There is no option to call in or to attend virtually.

Time: 11:00 a.m. (MT)

Where:

Inuvik Community Greenhouse

79 Gwich'in Road

Inuvik, Northwest Territories X0E 0T0

Inuvik, Northwest Territories

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, will make a joint Northern REACHE program and Natural Resources Canada solar project funding announcement.

Media participation: There is no option to participate in person, call in or to attend virtually. Members of the media are invited to contact Kyle Allen, Press Secretary, for interview availability.

Thursday, August 18, 2022

Old Crow, Yukon

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, will make a funding announcements related to a Northern REACHE program project and a CanNor project.

Media participation: There is no option to participate in person, call in or to attend virtually. Members of the media are invited to contact Kyle Allen, Press Secretary, for interview availability.

