/C O R R E C T I O N -- École communautaire Belz/

In the news release, Belz Community School Welcomes Administrative Tribunal of Québec Decision Allowing 582 Students to Return to School, issued 19-Aug-2026 by École communautaire Belz over CNW, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Belz Community School Welcomes Administrative Tribunal of Québec Decision Allowing 582 Students to Return to School

MONTREAL, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Belz Community School welcomes the decision rendered by the Administrative Tribunal of Québec suspending the Minister of Education's decision removing three of the School's facilities from its permit pending a final determination on the merits. The affected facilities comprise the entirety of the School's boys' preschool, elementary, and secondary programs. As a result of the Tribunal's decision, 582 students will be able to return to Belz Community School when classes begin later this month.

Without ruling on the merits of the dispute, the Tribunal identified serious issues relating to procedural fairness, including the failure to disclose the specifics and evidence underlying the Ministry's concerns and the absence of any meaningful response to the School's requests for particulars or to the explanations and commitments it provided before the Minister's decision was rendered.

In granting the stay, the Tribunal placed emphasis on the best interests of students and their families. It noted that the Ministry had not put forward a contingency plan to ensure that affected students would have access to educational services at the beginning of the school year. The Tribunal further held that the School would suffer irreparable harm absent a stay, including the loss of teaching staff, funding, and the organizational capacity required to operate the affected facilities.

For the Belz Community School, yesterday's decision brings significant relief to its students, their families, its staff, and the broader school community. It ensures that 582 boys can return to school and continue their education without interruption.

The School remains committed to supporting its students and families. It reiterates its full respect for the role and responsibilities of the Minister of Education and for Québec's educational framework. The School will continue to cooperate fully and constructively with the competent authorities and hopes to engage in meaningful dialogue aimed at identifying practical solutions in the best interests of its students. The School remains committed to providing a high-quality education consistent with the objectives of Québec's educational system.

"Our students remain our top priority. We are deeply relieved that these students will be able to return to their school and pursue their education. We now look forward to welcoming them back for the new school year." has declared Ms. Hudy Herzog, Director General - Belz Community School.

Out of respect for the ongoing proceedings, the School will not comment further on matters that remain before the Tribunal.

Correction: An earlier version of this release was missing a quote from Ms. Hudy Herzog, Director General - Belz Community School.

SOURCE Belz Community School

Information: Marie-Lise Mormina, [email protected]