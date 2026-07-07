/C O R R E C T I O N -- DexKo Global Inc./

In the news release, DexKo Global Announces CEO Transition; Eric McGinnis Appointed Chief Executive Officer, issued 6-July-2026 by DexKo Global Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

DexKo Global Announces CEO Transition; Eric McGinnis Appointed Chief Executive Officer

NOVI, Mich., July 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- DexKo Global Inc. today announced that Chief Executive Officer Fred Bentley will transition to the role of Chairman of the Board and Senior Advisor to Brookfield Asset Management's Private Equity Group, effective July 6, 2026. Eric McGinnis has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and will assume the role on the same date.

Eric McGinnis, DexKo Global CEO

Bentley, a founding leader of DexKo, has served as CEO for more than ten years and has been instrumental in building the company into a leading global provider of highly engineered components, with a strong reputation for operational excellence and customer service.

"DexKo is a strong and well-positioned company, and the time is right to transition leadership as part of our long-term succession planning," said Bentley. "Eric brings a proven track record of driving performance in complex global industrial businesses, and I have full confidence in his ability to lead DexKo forward."

McGinnis most recently served as Corporate Officer and President of Climate Solutions at Modine Manufacturing Company. In that role, he led a global business through significant revenue growth, margin expansion, and operational transformation.

"I'm honored to join DexKo at such an exciting time," said McGinnis. "The company has a strong foundation, talented teams, and a clear focus on customers. I look forward to working with the team to build on that momentum and continue strengthening the business."

As Chairman of the Board, Bentley will remain actively engaged in supporting the company's strategy and leadership transition.

Please send inquiries to: 2900 Industrial Parkway East Elkhart, Indiana 46515 Phone: 574.295.7888 Stacey K. Miller, Director of Marketing [email protected] Phone: 574.296.7228

DexKo Global Inc. is the world's largest manufacturer and specialty distributor of highly-engineered solutions critical to the safety and performance of towable applications. DexKo Global was founded at the end of 2015 through the combination of DEXTER and AL-KO Vehicle Technology. With its headquarters in Novi, Michigan, the company employs approximately 7,000 associates with 50 production facilities and 70 specialty distribution centers. For more information, please go to www.dexko.com.

Correction: An earlier version of this release required an update to the first paragraph.

SOURCE DexKo Global Inc.