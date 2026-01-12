In the news release, "BMO Announces a Special Cash Distribution for Active ETF Series Units of BMO Global Health Care Fund", issued 22-Dec-2025 by BMO Financial Group over CNW, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

BMO Announces a Special Cash Distribution for Active ETF Series Units of BMO Global Health Care Fund

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc., the manager of BMO Global Health Care Fund (the "Fund"), today announced a special cash distribution for unitholders of Active ETF Series units of the Fund (Cboe Canada: BGHC).

Investors who held Active ETF Series units of the Fund at the close of business on October 2, 2025 will receive a cash distribution on January 14, 2026. The tax characteristics of this distribution will be reported in 2026.

Details of the per-unit distribution amount are as follows:

Fund Ticker Cash Distribution

per Unit ($) BMO Global Health Care Fund - Active ETF Series BGHC $1.15811

Further information about ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the ETF facts or simplified prospectus for the relevant BMO Mutual Fund before investing. ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus. ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds may be bought and sold at their market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Distributions are not guaranteed and may fluctuate. Distribution rates may change without notice (up or down) depending on market conditions. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an investment fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by an investment fund are greater than the performance of the fund, your original investment will shrink.

Distributions of net income and net taxable gains of the ETF Series units of a BMO Mutual Fund will be included in the unitholder's income for tax purposes in the year they are paid, whether or not such amounts are reinvested in additional units. A unitholder's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If a unitholder's adjusted cost base goes below zero, such unitholder will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero. Please refer to the summary of the principal income tax considerations set out in the simplified prospectus for the ETF Series units of the relevant BMO Mutual Fund. Investors should also consult their own tax advisors about their individual circumstances.

BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of October 31, 2025. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

Correction: An earlier version of this release incorrectly included the date of record in the 2nd paragraph as "October 1, 2025". This has been corrected to "October 2, 2025". In addition, the distribution date in the 2nd paragraph was updated from "December 30, 2025" to "January 14, 2026".

