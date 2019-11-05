ATTENTION JOURNALISTS, EDITORS AND AWARDS COORDINATORS * // Call For Entries: Canadian Hillman Prize For Journalism, Deadline: January 15, 2020

Annual Prize Honours Excellence in Journalism in Service of the Common Good

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Sidney Hillman Foundation is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Canadian Hillman Prize honouring excellence in investigative journalism.

The Hillman Prize celebrates print, digital and broadcast reporting that highlights social or economic injustice and hopefully leads to meaningful public policy change.

Winning entries will be judged on the following criteria:

Significance of journalism in service of the common good

Resourcefulness and courage in reporting

Skill in relating the story and impact of the coverage

Eligibility: Entries must be published or broadcast in 2019 and have been made widely available to a Canadian audience. Nominated material and a cover letter explaining how the entry meets the requirements can be submitted here. There is no fee to enter.

The Canadian Hillman Prize winner will be awarded a certificate, a $5,000 honorarium and travel to New York City to be a guest at the U.S Hillman Prize ceremony.

This year a separate award will also be handed out to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Hillman Prize in Canada. The special award will be presented to an individual or organization for incredible work improving the lives of Canadians over the last 10 years or more.

Previous Canadian Hillman Prize winners include The Toronto Star, The Globe and Mail, The Hamilton Spectator, The Calgary Herald, The Edmonton Journal, CBC/Radio-Canada and TVO.

Judges:

This year's Canadian judges are: Tony Burman - former managing director, Al Jazeera English and editor in chief, CBC News; Garvia Bailey - arts journalist, broadcaster and producer; and Bonnie Brown - documentary and news producer, CBC Radio and Television.

Timeline:

January 15, 2020 - Deadline for entry

Mid-March, 2020 – Winner(s) announced

March 26, 2020 – Winner honoured at the Canadian Hillman Prize ceremony - Toronto

May 4, 2020 – Winner honoured at the U.S. Hillman Prize ceremony - New York City

"Investigative journalism safeguards and promotes truth and accountability and is a critical element of our society," said Alex Dagg, Director of Public Policy for Airbnb Canada and Hillman board member. "The Hillman Foundation is a proud supporter of this work and a committed ally to the journalists who work every day to defend our right to be an informed and empowered citizenry. We look forward to seeing the submissions for 2019."

Since 1950, in the United States, and 2011 in Canada, the Sidney Hillman Foundation has honoured journalists, writers and public figures who pursue social justice and public policy for the common good. Sidney Hillman was the founding president of the Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Workers Union of America, a predecessor union of Workers United, SEIU. An architect of the New Deal, Hillman fought to build a vibrant union movement extending beyond the shop floor to all aspects of working people's lives.

