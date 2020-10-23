"AMERICAN HORROR STORY" MURDER HOUSE OPENS TO PUBLIC FOR FIRST TIME EVER FOR PARANORMAL HALLOWEEN WEEKEND LIVE STREAM

EXORCIST BISHOP JAMES LONG, PSYCHIC AND WHITE WITCH PATTI NEGRI, VAMPIRE EXPERT MICHELLE BELANGER, PROLIFIC HISTORIAN AND HALLOWEEN EXPERT LISA MORTON, TAROT EXPERT SASHA GRAHAM, ENERGY HEALER SATISH DHOLAKIA, PSYCHIATRIST DR WAGUIH ISHAK AND HOMEOWNER AND CARDIOLOGIST/PROFESSOR DR ERNST VON SCHWARZ AMONG PARANORMAL EXPERTS WHO WILL LEAD WEEKEND-LONG HALLOWEEN CELEBRATION

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2020 /CNW/ -- With this week's announcement that The Infamous American Horror Story Murder House will open to the public for the first time ever, homeowners Dr Ernst von Schwarz and his wife Angela Oakenfold have now revealed the list of participants for the three-day, 24-hour first-ever live stream event from the notorious historical Los Angeles monument. Watch a preview of the livestream here.