$4.5M to improve English-language access to mental health services

QUÉBEC, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Christopher Skeete, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie, Minister Responsible for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers, and Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism, announced support of $4.5M over three years to finance 22 projects aimed at improving English-language mental health services.

The supported projects will facilitate increased capacity of non-profit organizations (NPOs) working in the mental health sector to improve existing services or to create new services for English-speaking Quebecers. The projects will also promote better complementarity with public services and a more integrated network. Additionally, these projects will contribute to expanding service offerings, improving quality, and reaching a larger number of English-speaking Quebecers. These services will help strengthen the vitality of these communities over the longer term.

Quotes:

"Our government is committed to ensuring the availability and the continuity of mental health care for all Quebecers. This is an important step toward better access to services, as these projects provide long-term solutions to ensure mental health support for English-language communities in many regions of Québec."

Christopher Skeete, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie, Minister Responsible for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers, and Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism

"Access to linguistically-adapted mental health services, close to home, makes all the difference when it's time to look for help. By supporting organizations that understand their communities, we are bringing these services closer to the people who need them and we are strengthening a vital safety net in complementarity with our public network."

Lionel Carmant, Minister Responsible for Social Services and the Fight Against Homelessness

"Everyone in Canada should be able to access quality mental health services that are suited to their reality and needs. With this investment, we are taking concrete action to ensure that all Canadians can access quality mental health care and services in their language."

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

Quick facts:

A total of 22 NPOs were selected in this call for proposals. They will share $1.5M in financial support annually for three years.

Out of the 22 selected NPOs, 16 had already been subsidized by the Secrétariat aux relations avec les Québécois d'expression anglaise (SRQEA), thus ensuring the continuity of service offerings. Five new organizations have been added to the list.

In addition to the 21 organizations offering outreach services, the financial support will enable the Community Health and Social Services Network (CHSSN) to follow up with the selected NPOs to ensure the deployment of the service network, in collaboration with the SRQEA.

This call for proposals is part of the Support Program for Organizations Serving the English-Speaking Communities.

The Canada–Québec Agreement on the Implementation of the Action Plan for Official Languages – 2024–25 to 2027–28 enables funding for part of this call for proposals supported by SRQEA transfer credits.

Associated link:

To see the list of selected projects, visit Québec.ca.

SOURCE Cabinet du ministre des Relations internationales et de la Francophonie, ministre responsable des Relations avec les Québécois d'expression anglaise et de la Lutte contre le racisme

Source: Léa Fortin, Press Officer, Office of the Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie, Minister Responsible for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers, and Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism, 438 821-6755; Information: Media Relations, Ministry of International Relations and La Francophonie, [email protected]