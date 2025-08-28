TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - UDCS has completed a $320 million financing to accelerate the development of DC4, DC5, and DC6 at the Company's Barker Business Park in Toronto, Ontario.

With land, power and zoning secured, Barker Business Park will offer roughly 150MW of capacity across six purpose-built facilities when complete. UDCS currently operates 62MW of hyperscale data centre capacity and boasts one of the best PUE, WUE, and operations records in the industry.

"This financing marks another milestone in our journey, reflecting the market's clear confidence in UDCS—our platform, our people, and above all, our proven performance," said Anas Youssef, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel at UDCS. "As Canada's only fully integrated developer, designer, builder, and operator of mission-critical facilities, our 100% Canadian-owned company is uniquely positioned to meet the accelerating demands of hyperscale data centers."

The financing received an A ('Asf') rating from Fitch Ratings, was 4.81 times oversubscribed by both Canadian and American institutional and private investors, and was designated as a Green Financing due to UDCS' industry-leading efficiency.

About UDCS

UDCS is a vertically integrated Canadian data centre developer, designer, builder, and operator with over 35+ years of data centre experience, having delivered two million square feet of data centre space and 172MW of capacity.

