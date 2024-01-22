[24]7.ai Receives Prestigious 2023 Future of Work Agent Experience Award

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- [24]7.ai, a trailblazer in customer service solutions, has recently had the honor of receiving the '2023 Future of Work Agent Experience Award' from TMC, a global integrated media company. This accolade celebrates [24]7.ai's relentless dedication to creating an exceptional customer experience, and in particular its commitment to enhancing the agent experience through its groundbreaking technology of [24]7 Engagement Cloud.

Future of Work Experience: Agent Experience Achievement 2023

[24]7 Engagement Cloud, [24]7.ai's omnichannel CX platform, transforms customer support by accurately understanding customer intent, streamlining interactions, and unifying touchpoints, all through a single, intuitive interface. Agents are empowered to efficiently address a wide range of customer issues, using AI-powered automation solutions, historical data access, a unified workspace, and real-time support – to deliver consistent customer experiences.

TMC is a global organization acknowledging brands that drive today's most dynamic technologies, including, contact center, contact center technology, information technology, cloud computing, and more.

Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, expressed his appreciation for recognizing [24]7.ai. "I am honored to recognize [24]7.ai with the '2023 Future of Work Agent Experience Award' for its commitment to customer service by focusing on the agent experience, in the opinion of our judges and editorial team, [24]7 Engagement Cloud has proven to be among the best solutions across the diverse range of FoW offerings," concluded Rich Tehrani.

This prestigious award places [24]7.ai in the spotlight alongside other industry leaders, showcasing the company's elevated position and reinforcing its reputation for innovation and excellence.

Animesh Jain, Chief Operating Officer of [24]7.ai, expressed his excitement about receiving the award, stating, "[24]7.ai is committed to delivering exceptional experiences to our clients, customers, and employees, and for that, our goal has always been to innovate the most tactical and logical solutions for our workforce. [24]7 Engagement Cloud has been truly consequential, empowering our contact center agents and setting new standards in customer service."

The '2023 Future of Work Agent Experience Award' underscores [24]7.ai's ongoing commitment to developing cutting-edge products that not only meet but exceed industry standards. The company's cloud-based solutions continue to redefine the customer service landscape, solidifying [24]7.ai's position as a leader in the industry.

About [24]7.ai

[24]7.ai is a leading provider of digital business services and Customer Experience (CX) products and solutions. For over 23 years we have been at the forefront of CX innovation, delivering significant business improvements to the world's best brands. Powered by deep operational expertise and our class-leading, AI-powered CX platform and products, we are delivering consistent, proactive, and hyper-personalized experiences for customers of more than 250 global brands. [24]7.ai employs a 15000 + strong global workforce across 18 locations and 11 countries.

For more information, visit http://www.247.ai.

[24]7 and [24]7.ai are trademarks of [24]7.ai, Inc. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

