$130 Billion in AI Data Centers Have Been Blocked or Delayed in 2026

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NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- In September, Google walked away from a $1 billion data center outside Indianapolis, pulling its Franklin Township proposal minutes before the city-county council was set to vote it down. It wasn't an isolated incident. Communities across the United States have now blocked or delayed more than $130 billion in AI data centers in the first three months of 2026, refusing projects the industry's biggest names assumed they could build anywhere. Companies mentioned in today's commentary includes: Bitzero Holdings Inc. (AIBZ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML), Dell Technologies' (NYSE: DELL), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META).

This is the problem Bitzero (AIBZ) spent the last four years quietly engineering its way around. The company now controls more than a gigawatt of low-cost, clean power capacity across Norway and Finland, permitted before the backlash started and welcomed by the communities around it.

In May, the company signed a binding letter for a 15-year lease worth roughly $2.6 billion, and on June 9 it began trading on the Nasdaq. The AI capital being rejected at home has to go somewhere it's allowed to build, and Bitzero has keyed in on the short list where there's cheap, abundant power to drive AI's next wave.

Why Big Tech Keeps Getting Voted Down

The rejections are coming faster now, and they seem to follow the same general script. In Tucson, Arizona, the city council voted unanimously to oppose 'Project Blue', a $3.6 billion Amazon campus, after similar fears about water use and rising costs boiled over.

The complaints rhyme from town to town: higher electricity bills to cover the grid upgrades a hyperscaler like Amazon or Google needs, and millions of gallons of water routed to cooling. Fights that would have been a formality two years ago now stretch on for months in Virginia, Texas, Indiana, and Georgia.

Elected officials are adding to the friction as well. Lawmakers introduced more than 300 data center bills in the first six weeks of 2026, and 14 states floated outright moratoriums on new construction.

For a developer, that means the rules can change after the land is already bought and the capital committed. But while Big Tech scrambles to find a solution, Bitzero has already spent years laying the groundwork.

That is why construction at its Nordic sites are racing ahead on schedule while comparable U.S. projects sit in limbo, and why a backlash that looks like a major crisis for the hyperscalers may have created an opening for Bitzero.

For most of the AI boom, the binding constraint was hardware, with everyone in Silicon Valley scrambling for Nvidia's chips. Then it became electricity, as the grid filled up and new power took years to connect.

The constraint now is simpler to describe and harder to solve: putting that power and those chips somewhere a community will actually approve. Even a company with the funding secured and the utility on board can lose two years, or the whole project, to a single council vote it never saw coming. Google had both in Indianapolis, and it still walked away.

An AI Infrastructure Company Built Approval-First

Bitzero (AIBZ) designed its business around earning that approval first before anything else. As CEO Mohammed Bakhashwain has put it plainly: the company locks down power access, grid positioning, and pricing frameworks first, then builds on top of what it has already secured. In other words, it's solved the biggest problem AI is facing first. Most companies run that order in reverse, lining up land and design and then hoping the power and permits come through.

Bitzero treated those approvals as the starting point. That's why its sites are already running today instead of sitting in a queue. Where Bitzero chose to build matters as much as how they've done it.

Its flagship sits in central Norway, in Namsskogan, where it draws 100% renewable hydroelectric power at 3 to 4 cents per kilowatt-hour. At that rate its power bill runs a fraction of what a typical American data center faces, and the company holds its own license to connect directly to the high-voltage grid, a status that ordinarily takes years to obtain.

The advantage competitors can't copy is one of timing. Soon after Bitzero's site won approval, Norway capped new data center permits at five megawatts each. A single AI training hall can easily draw 100-plus megawatts, so the cap effectively shut the door on large newcomers after Bitzero was already inside under the old rules. Its footprint reaches well past Norway, however.

Bitzero has also planned its Finland site in Kokemäki to support up to a full gigawatt, with the local utility already confirming a 400 kV grid connection. In North Dakota, Bitzero acquired a decommissioned anti-ballistic missile complex whose military-grade security is as well-suited for sensitive computing as it was for missile defense. Each of these sites has exactly what Big Tech keeps failing to find at home: abundant power, room to grow, and neighbors who welcomed the project.

2026 is the Year Bitzero's Potential is Becoming Reality

For most of its life, Bitzero's admittedly strong pitch rested on what those sites could become. This year the proof started arriving in droves. In May, the company signed a binding letter with cloud and network provider OneQode to lease the full 110-megawatt initial capacity of its Namsskogan site for 15 years, with room to scale the campus toward 315 megawatts. A tenant committing to an entire site before it's even finished is about as direct a demand signal as we see in the markets.

Bitzero expects the agreement to generate roughly $2.6 billion in revenue over the life of the lease, with operations slated to begin in the first half of 2027. The company estimates the site will run at an estimated 85% net operating income margin, which pencils out to around $178 million in annual revenue at full capacity and about $151 million in net operating income. That margin holds because the tenant will pay for the power on top of the rent, and Bitzero already owns the building and the grid connection.

The capital markets moved in step. On June 9, Bitzero graduated from a junior listing to begin trading on the Nasdaq as AIBZ, a step that opens the door to the institutional investors who rarely touch the venture exchanges where it used to trade. That trajectory is one a few experienced investors saw early.

Kevin O'Leary, who came in as a strategic investor years ago, has described Bitzero as 'really a power company', and Abu Dhabi-listed Phoenix Group has backed it since 2022 and remains a significant minority shareholder. Their early read looks better with each contract the company signs.

What Wall Street Hasn't Yet Considered

Wall Street has start putting a clear estimate on contracted AI capacity, and it's a big one. When Applied Digital locked in 15-year leases with CoreWeave for 250 megawatts in North Dakota, the deal put about $7 billion of revenue on the table over the term. That comes to roughly $28 million for every megawatt under contract.

Bitzero's OneQode lands in the same neighborhood, around $24 million per megawatt. The difference is that Bitzero's capacity is already permitted and under construction, not just drawn up on paper.

Even so, Bitzero (AIBZ) entered June worth a small fraction of what a single contracted site at those multiples would suggest. The Nasdaq debut and the OneQode revenue have only started to close that gap.

The bitcoin mining that once funded the company now mostly keeps the company meeting its financial obligations while the data center business matures. The story from here is an AI infrastructure story.

Other companies to keep an eye on:

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) may be making the most aggressive single bet on AI infrastructure of any company on this list. The company announced $200 billion in capital expenditures for 2026, the bulk of it aimed at AWS data centers -- up from $96.5 billion spent in 2025 and $83 billion in 2024.

Q1 FY2026 results reinforced that narrative. AWS grew 28%, its fastest clip in 15 quarters, on a very large base. Amazon's custom chip business -- Trainium -- crossed a $20 billion annualized revenue run rate, growing triple digits year over year. And separately, AWS committed up to $50 billion in dedicated AI infrastructure for U.S. federal agencies, a move that gives the company a structural advantage in the government cloud market for years to come.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is approaching the AI data center race from a position of unusual strategic depth. Unlike its hyperscaler peers, Google designs and manufactures its own AI chips -- Tensor Processing Units -- giving it a degree of supply chain independence that Microsoft and Amazon lack. That vertical integration is showing up in the numbers: the company reduced Gemini serving unit costs by 78% over 2025 through model optimizations and efficiency improvements.

The spending commitment is massive either way. Alphabet guided 2026 capital expenditures to between $180 billion and $190 billion -- more than double its 2025 figure -- with CFO Anat Ashkenazi flagging that 2027 capex is expected to "significantly increase" from there.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is the only company in the world that makes extreme ultraviolet lithography machines -- the equipment required to print every leading-edge AI chip. There is no alternative supplier. The structural position is hard to overstate. Every NVIDIA Blackwell GPU, every AMD Instinct accelerator, every custom silicon chip that goes into an AI data center was printed using ASML equipment.

The company doesn't pick winners between chipmakers -- it supplies all of them. And for the first time, memory chip system sales exceeded logic chip sales, a 51-to-49 split driven by explosive demand for HBM (high-bandwidth memory) from SK Hynix, Samsung, and Micron to supply AI accelerators. That's the memory leg of the semiconductor capex cycle now firing alongside the logic leg, a combination ASML rarely sees at the same time.

Dell Technologies' (NYSE: DELL) Q1 FY2027 earnings report, released May 29, stopped the market cold. Total Q1 revenue came in at $43.8 billion, up 88%, smashing Wall Street consensus by more than $8 billion. The company booked $24.4 billion in AI orders during the quarter and exited with a record $51.3 billion AI backlog.

Dell's position in this story is as the system integrator that actually assembles the hardware and ships it to the data center floor. NVIDIA makes the GPUs, TSMC fabricates the chips, but Dell bundles them into rack-scale AI servers, handles procurement, and manages the deployment at scale.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) is the buyer, not the seller, of AI data center infrastructure, and the Hyperion campus in Louisiana is its headline project…A data center development that could draw up to 5 GW of electricity at peak, roughly equivalent to the power consumption of 4.2 million homes. Meta has also signed nuclear PPAs with Vistra for 2,609 MW across PJM facilities, and has entered a $21 billion compute agreement with CoreWeave, signaling it is willing to pay for external GPU capacity even as it builds its own infrastructure at massive scale.

From an energy and infrastructure investment perspective, Meta matters as the demand signal that anchors supply chains. When Meta raises its capex guidance by $20 billion mid-year, transformer backlogs get longer, GPU orders accelerate, and power purchase agreement negotiations intensify across the grid.

By Charles Kennedy,



"The AI boom is triggering an unexpected and unprecedented bull run in natural gas and power stocks. If you aren't paying attention to the energy demands of data centers, you will miss the biggest energy story of the decade. The smart money is already quietly moving into the few companies prepared to power the trillion-dollar AI machine."

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