Zyro Steps Closer to Changing the Way Websites Are Made

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW/ -- A website builder is not a novel idea, but Zyro has a totally different take on it.

Existing website builders provide only the tools, not the actual results. In the end, users depend on agencies or freelance designers and writers to help the website take its final shape.

This adds additional complexity, time and cost. Zyro team has learned it the hard way – by working with the available builders at design agencies, hosting providers and SaaS startups.

The company aims to revolutionize website creation by giving people more time to run their actual businesses. Zyro's AI-powered features help with all the technical work, like writing bullet-proof web copy or making websites that actually sell.

Zyro started with two groundbreaking features – AI Writer and AI Heatmap.

"The most popular web builders today will be outdated in the next few years," the CEO of Zyro.com said.

"Machine learning is revolutionizing the whole idea of launching a website and Zyro.com is spearheading this breakthrough. It is the first website builder that will include the AI-powered text generator. We are also working on other exciting AI features that will make website-building even faster and easier for our users."

AI Writer helps anyone, no matter their writing skills, to create professional-looking text. It will generate a unique copy on specific topics directly within the web design template. Users will then edit and adjust the text and will have a ready-to-publish website in minutes.

AI Heatmap provides insights on what website visitors will focus on before they actually visit. So, SMBs can make better decisions before spending much-needed money on user acquisition.

The company is focused on optimizing every single step of website creation. That's why it also launched an intuitive grid tool that enables users to experiment as much as they like and still look great with consistent and proportionate design elements.

Zyro.com website builder also boasts a full range of features, including an easy-to-use interface, tailor-made templates, 24/7 customer support, and extremely fast site loading and publishing time.

Zyro is now welcoming anyone who's looking to bring their business online easily.

