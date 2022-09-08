Zylorion Announces Additions to Board of Directors and Advisory Committee

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Zylorion Health Inc., ("Zylorion" or the "Company"), a precision mental health care and psychedelic therapy focused innovator, is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Jeroen Tas to the Company's Board of Directors, and the addition of Dr. Ted Goldstein to the Company's Digital Health Advisory Committee.

"We are extremely pleased to have Mr. Tas and Dr. Goldstein join our Company. In addition to being recognized and celebrated as leaders in transformative tech and innovation, Mr. Tas and Dr. Goldstein have a track record of successful entrepreneurship and bring very relevant and deep experience in healthcare, health technologies, and bioinformatics", commented Dr. Peter Silverstone, Chief Executive Officer.

About Mr. Jeroen Tas

Mr. Tas previously served as Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer with Koninklijke Philips N.V. ("Philips") (NYSE: PHG) (AMS: PHIA), a leading global health technology company. Prior to joining Philips, Mr. Tas co-founded and served as President, COO and Vice Chairman of Mphasis Ltd., a global technology solutions company. Mr. Tas also led Transaction Technology Inc., Citi's tech lab, where he oversaw the first launch of internet banking, new payment networks and internet-based self-service devices.

Mr. Tas previously served as an observer to Zylorion's Board of Directors and as a member of the Digital Health Advisory Committee.

About Dr. Ted Goldstein

Dr. Goldstein most recently served as Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer with Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV), formerly Anthem Inc., where he oversaw the development of 'HealthOS', an artificial intelligence-based health operating system. Dr. Goldstein was previously Vice President of Software Tools at Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), where he led the team that created Xcode, Mac OS X, and iOS runtime operating systems for Mac and iPhone. Before Apple, Dr. Goldstein served as Chief Java Commerce Officer with Sun Microsystems, where he was co-creator of the Java programming language and designed the Java card system used in billions of smartcards.

"We are excited to welcome to Mr. Tas and Dr. Goldstein to our Company and look forward to working closely with them, as well as with the rest of our Directors and Advisors, towards achieving our mission of delivering innovative and effective new therapies that will enable those suffering from mental health challenges to thrive", noted Dr. Silverstone.

About Zylorion

Zylorion is a biotech company engaged in the development and delivery of integrated precision mental health therapies to address psychological and neurological mental health conditions. Zylorion is focused on the research, development and commercialization of psychedelic-based compounds coupled with novel therapeutic treatment programs targeting a continuum of mental health conditions, such as MDD (major depressive disorder), TRD (treatment resistant depression), PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), general depression, anxiety disorders, and a number of addictive tendencies. Zylorion aims to leverage leading technologies to support the scalability and accessibility of its integrated therapy programs in its mission to enable those experiencing mental health challenges to thrive.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute forward-looking information ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information.

