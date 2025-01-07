Zydus announces agreement with CVS Caremark to add Zituvio™, Zituvimet™ and Zituvimet™ XR (Sitagliptin | Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride) to its template formulary

AHMEDABAD, India, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. (including its subsidiaries/affiliates, hereafter referred to as 'Zydus'), a global innovation driven healthcare company announced that it has entered into an agreement with CVS Caremark®, a CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) company to add Zituvio™, Zituvimet™ and Zituvimet™ XR (Sitagliptin | Sitagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride) tablets to its template formulary.

CVS Caremark will add Zydus' Zituvio™ and combination products to its template formulary starting January 1, 2025.

Zituvio and combination products include Zituvio™ (sitagliptin), Zituvimet™ (sitagliptin and metformin hydrochloride) and Zituvimet™ XR (sitagliptin and metformin hydrochloride) extended-release tablets. These three NDAs of Sitagliptin (base) and combination franchise have been approved by the USFDA earlier through the 505(b)(2) route. The Zituvio range of products contain active ingredients sitagliptin, a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor, and metformin hydrochloride (HCl), a biguanide, indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Punit Patel, President & CEO Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., commented on the development, saying, "We are proud to have partnered with CVS Caremark, one of the most patient-centric healthcare solutions providers in the US, to further our commitment to improving access to high-quality medications to patients and meeting their healthcare needs with reduced outlays. This relationship is a strong validation of Zydus' strategic investments in 505(b)(2) portfolio and will set the way for further strengthening our portfolio of differentiated products in the US market."

Metabolic and lifestyle conditions, such as diabetes have been a significant contributor to prescription drug growth over the last decade.

According to IQVIA™ (MAT Aug-2023), U.S. market for DPP-IV inhibitors and their combinations is US$ 10 bn.

About Zydus

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., with an overarching purpose of empowering people with freedom to live healthier and more fulfilled lives, is an innovative, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The group employs over 27,000 people worldwide, including 1,400 scientists engaged in R & D, and is driven by its mission to unlock new possibilities in lifesciences through quality healthcare solutions that impact lives. The group aspires to transform lives through path-breaking discoveries. For more details visit www.zyduslife.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2592545/Zydus_Lifesciences_Limited_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Sujatha Rajesh | Email: [email protected]