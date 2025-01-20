ZTE recognized with EcoVadis Gold Medal for sustainability excellence, ranked among the top 4% globally

ZTE has been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal for sustainability, ranking among the top 4% of companies assessed over the past 12 months

Recognized for excellence in environment, labor & human rights, sustainable procurement, and ethics, ZTE continues its commitment to responsible corporate governance and sustainable practices

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, has been awarded the prestigious Gold Medal in the EcoVadis 2024 Sustainability Performance Overview report.

This recognition places ZTE among the top 4% of companies assessed by EcoVadis over the past 12 months(96+ percentile) globally. Furthermore, ZTE ranks in the top 2% of companies within the Manufacture of Communication Equipment industry, reflecting its outstanding performance in sustainability.

EcoVadis awards medals based on a company's percentile rank, with the Gold Medal recognizing those in the top 5% (95+ percentile). ZTE's exceptional performance places it among this elite group, underscoring its strong commitment to sustainable practices:

Environment: ZTE ranks in the top 7% of companies in the Manufacture of Communication Equipment industry, demonstrating its ongoing efforts to minimize environmental impact.

Labor & Human Rights: ZTE's performance in this area places it in the top 3% of companies, reflecting the company's dedication to ensuring fair labor practices and human rights standards.

Sustainable Procurement: ZTE's commitment to sourcing responsibly places it in the top 3% of assessed companies in this category.

Ethics: ZTE ranks in the top 3% in ethics, emphasizing its strong governance practices and dedication to transparency and integrity in business operations.

An EcoVadis medal or badge is an acknowledgement of achievement relative to other assessed companies across the EcoVadis database. It serves as a positive indicator of a company's commitment to sustainability management.

To celebrate the completion of this assessment, EcoVadis will be planting a tree on behalf of ZTE through its partnership with One Tree Planted.

As a member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative (GeSI), ZTE has proactively released its sustainability report for 16 consecutive years since 2009. ZTE's achievements in sustainable development have been widely recognized.

ZTE is the first large-scale ICT company in China to receive dual targets approvals from Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) while also making CDP A List. Additionally, the company has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the ninth consecutive year and selected as a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series for the 13th year.

ZTE has further distinguished itself by winning two accolades at the 6th BDO ESG Awards 2024, namely the "Theme Award" and the "Outstanding ESG Performance of H-Share Companies" award. These recognitions demonstrate ZTE's ongoing commitment to advancing sustainable development through innovative practices and corporate responsibility.

The EcoVadis Gold Medal this time further strengthens ZTE's position as an industry leader, committed to fostering innovation while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability standards.

