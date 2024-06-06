Zoomlion: Pioneering Social Responsibility and Technological Innovation on a Global Scale

CHANGSHA, China, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion", 01157.HK), a leading manufacturer of advanced equipment, continues to set industry benchmarks for efficiency and precision with its customized products and services. Beyond its business objectives, Zoomlion is also committed to social responsibility, actively contributing to local economic growth and social progress through technological innovation.

Zoomlion's cranes have been instrumental in numerous recent projects, with two standout examples demonstrating their significant achievements. A 110-ton Zoomlion crane completed the installation of a 33-ton engine unit seating ring at the Batang Toru hydroelectric plant in Sumatra, Indonesia — key for the construction of the nation's largest hydropower station, which boasts a 510 MW capacity and promises to bolster local power supply upon completion.

The 2,000-ton Zoomlion crawler crane ZCC32000 installed the dome of the No.8 unit at Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant in Jiangsu, China. The crane managed a 473.03-ton lift to a height of 50.5 meters, marking a crucial phase in the installation and commissioning of units No.7 and No.8 with millimeter accuracy.

Zoomlion is establishing an all-new overseas business ecosystem based on end-to-end, digitalization, and localization. Earlier this year, their delivery of customized ZT115A mining dump trucks to the DR Congo earned high praise for quality and performance. Tailored for international construction needs, the A-series trucks are part of Zoomlion's expansion in high-quality mining equipment across Southeast Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe.

Zoomlion is set to bolster Nigeria's agricultural sector by introducing 500 custom tractors in the first half of 2024. These tractors will feature enhancements in both the power and drive systems, tailored to improve operational ease and adaptability to the challenging local terrain.

Additionally, Zoomlion is empowering local farmers with advanced technical training to accelerate Nigeria's agricultural mechanization. A recent training session in Kaduna State drew 300 attendees, covering key aspects of agricultural machinery.

Furthering its commitment to local talent development, Zoomlion's collaboration with Ahmadu Bello University, initiated earlier this year, is nurturing the next generation of agricultural experts with remote courses, scholarships, and specialist lectures.

Zoomlion is committed to more than just sales and profit; the Company actively fulfills its social responsibilities and contributes to global sustainable development, striving to improve lives through tangible actions.

