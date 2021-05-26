Zoomlion Launches Full Operation of New Tower Crane Intelligent Manufacturing Factory

The Zoomlion tower crane IM factory has a new layout of one "intelligent factory", two "lighthouse workshops", three "intelligent warehouses" and four "blackout production lines", manufacturing each series of tower cranes and construction lifts in the 63-20,000 tonne-meter range. Its 24 intelligent production lines and three intelligent warehouses can significantly improve product quality through comprehensive upgrading from raw materials, blanking, welding to packaging, logistics and testing.

The factory is also fully digitalized to integrate big data analysis and technologies including industrial internet, information system, visualization and more to achieve fully covered networking and man-machine interaction.

Upholding its mission of leading the green development of the heavy equipment industry, Zoomlion's new IM factory was built with green design philosophies, adopting green design, green technologies, green packing and green production to realize fully green and sustainable upgrading of welding, dedusting and processing.

Meanwhile, Zoomlion delivered two units of the world's largest wind power luffing jib tower crane LW2340-180 to the customer. The 180-ton has a maximum lifting height of 180 meters and will be deployed to Heilongjiang and Henan provinces to work on wind power construction.

"The tower crane IM factory is an integral link of Zoomlion's plan to realize 'producing green products in green factories, serving green energy with green products.' Leading the green development of the construction machinery industry has always been a key mission of Zoomlion as the world's largest tower crane manufacturer," said Tang Shaofang, Vice President of Zoomlion.

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells more than 568 cutting-edge products from 70 product lines covering 11 significant categories.

