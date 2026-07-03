Zoomlion Accelerates Application of Hybrid and Electric-Drive Technologies Across Equipment Lines

CHANGSHA, China, July 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") recognized five technological achievements in hybrid power and electric drive at its 7th Science and Technology Innovation Conference on June 16, highlighting its push to accelerate the application of new-energy technologies across construction machinery, agricultural machinery, and mining equipment.

Zoomlion’s 300-ton electric-drive hybrid mining truck, the largest model of its kind in the world

Among the recognized achievements were an ultra-high-horsepower hybrid tractor, electric-drive and intelligent control technologies for large equipment, distributed electric-drive technology for mobile cranes, series-hybrid, all-electric-drive technology for combine harvesters, and a patent portfolio covering hybrid systems in new-energy high-horsepower tractors. Together, they reflect Zoomlion's broader new-energy capabilities in developing greener, more intelligent equipment across business segments.

A key part of this effort is Zoomlion's dedicated new-energy technology development platform, which supports the group through electric-drive system architecture, customized development of core components, and technical collaboration with equipment business units. Zoomlion has built a new-energy product portfolio spanning construction, mining, and agricultural machinery, covering battery-electric, hybrid, and hydrogen fuel cell powertrains, as well as battery-swapping and plug-in charging solutions. The Company developed nearly 60 new-energy products in 2025 and currently offers 240 such products. Its capabilities span complete equipment solutions, batteries, motors, controls, and fuel cell systems, supported by in-house lithium battery and hydrogen fuel cell development and testing.

Among the recognized achievements, new-energy agricultural machinery provides a representative example. Zoomlion's hybrid control technology has already been widely applied in new-energy tractors and wheat harvesters, helping to reduce fuel consumption through more efficient energy management. Zoomlion's hybrid wheat harvester has delivered approximately 30% fuel savings, while its hybrid tractor has achieved around 8%. Chassis-by-wire technology has also been deployed in Zoomlion's unmanned mining trucks, supporting deployment at scale and safe braking under demanding site conditions through a three-level braking architecture combining retarder braking, electric braking, and mechanical braking.

Ou Biao, Director of the Vehicle Control Institute at Zoomlion New Energy Technology Company, said: "For our team, this recognition is both a validation of the engineers' work and an encouragement to keep going. Developing new-energy products requires repeated field testing in mines, farmland, and other demanding operating environments. These honors motivate us to stay close to customer needs and keep pushing through difficult technical challenges."

Zoomlion is committed to continuing the development of new-energy equipment and bringing its engineers closer to customers worldwide to better understand local needs.

SOURCE Zoomlion

Chengkun Liu, [email protected]