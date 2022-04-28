Zonte identifies two new copper-in-soil anomalies at Cross Hills Copper Property

TSXV: ZON

HALIFAX, NS, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Zonte Metals is pleased to provide the following update on the Cross Hills Copper Project, located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

The Company has discovered two copper-in-soil anomalies on the newly discovered K10 target. The K10 target was discovered during the Fall of 2021 and is characterized by bedrock copper mineralization in three separate surface zones (see January 26, 2022 press release). The three zones of surface mineralization lie within a 1600 by 1100m area and the limits of anomalies are obscured due to soil cover.

A reconnaissance soil program, composed of four widely spaced lines, was completed over the K10 target area through which two copper-in-soil anomalies were identified; one on each of the northern and southern portions of the target. The northern anomaly measures 800 by 400m and is open to the north and northwest. The southern anomaly measures 1000 by 550m and is open to the northwest. Both anomalies sit in and strike parallel to structural zones and are coincident with copper-in-bedrock mineralization. The K10, K9 and K8 targets are in close proximity and additional exploration will include magnetics and gravity surveying to vector towards and refine drill targets.

With the two new copper-in-soil anomalies at the K10 target, the Cross Hills Project now contains 10 targets over a 20km length. These targets have been identified over the last three years through systematic and detailed exploration. Prior drill results at Dunns Mountain by the Company indicate a fertile copper system, making each target a high-priority for drilling. The targets range from drill ready to recently discovered. With these 10 targets the Company will be entering a multi-phase testing program to drill the targets presently drill ready, while advancing other suitable targets to the drill stage for testing. Property wide exploration will continue for additional targets.

Maps illustrating the targets throughout the project, including the new copper-in-soil anomalies can be found at the following link https://www.zontemetals.com/projects/cross-hills-copper-property.

Donald Blake, P.Geo. is the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents and technical disclosures in this press release.

Zonte Metals Inc. is a junior explorer focused on gold and copper. The Company owns 100% of the McConnells Jest project, in the Tintina Gold Belt, located in the Yukon Territory, the Wings Point project in the new Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the Cross Hills IOCG project located in Newfoundland and Labrador. In Colombia; the company has a 25% carried interest in Project X where historic drilling intersected significant gold mineralization and the Company and partner have an application over open areas sitting on top of the open pit outline of the Gramalote Deposit in Colombia, which is held by AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and B2Gold (TSX:BTO, NYSE:BTG). The title issuance is being contested by the state governing the application and the Company has started legal action to protect its rights.

