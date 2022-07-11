ZOGLO'S INCREDIBLE FOOD TO LIST ON IGA'S NEW ONLINE GROCERY SERVICE

TORONTO, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp . (CSE: ZOG) (FSE: 7UT) ("Zoglo's" or the "Company"), a plant-based food company, announces that its plant-based products will be available for purchase on IGA's new online grocery and delivery service, Voilà par IGA , beginning August throughout all of Quebec.

"We are very pleased to be expanding our offering to leading online grocery and delivery platforms to provide new and existing Zoglo's customers with greater optionality," said Anthony Morello, CEO of Zoglo's.

For a full breakdown of all Zoglo's products and where they can be purchased, please visit the Company's product section on its website.

ABOUT ZOGLO'S INCREDIBLE FOOD CORP.:

Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp. is a publicly-traded plant-based food company which offers nutrient-rich, plant-based appetizers, veggies, and meat substitutes to fulfill consumers needs for all occasions and cooking requirements. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Zoglo's Incredible Food Inc., currently offers 14 products through its Traditional Green Box product line and aims to offer 12 innovative products for the mainstream market through its new Zoglo's Incredible Black Box product line. Over the past 25 years, Zoglo's products have been in distribution in over 1,300 retail stores across Canada including Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys and Loblaws, and has representation in the United States and Europe. The Company trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker: ZOG and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker: 7UT.

