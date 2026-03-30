Zipments Brings Real-Time Landed Cost Transparency to Cross-Border Trade

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Cross-border trade is becoming increasingly complex, and customers now expect to understand the full landed cost of a shipment before they commit. While landed cost transparency has long been standard in consumer e-commerce, it has remained largely out of reach for most logistics providers -- particularly in commercial cross-border trade, where calculations are more complex, regulations change frequently, and manual workflows still dominate.

As a result, many businesses struggle to provide accurate, real-time duty and tax estimates -- leaving buyers surprised by charges at delivery and companies losing conversions.

Historically, delivering real-time landed cost transparency required significant investment in custom-built systems -- putting it out of reach for most logistics providers. As expectations rise, this gap is becoming more visible, with only the largest and most technology-enabled players able to deliver a fully digital trade experience.

To address this shift, Zipments has launched its real-time Duty & Tax Calculator for U.S. and Canada trade -- an embeddable, no-code tool that enables logistics providers to deliver instant landed cost estimates directly through their own websites, bringing enterprise-grade trade capabilities to a much broader market.

The Zipments calculator gives providers the ability to deliver immediate visibility into duties, taxes, and total shipment costs -- eliminating uncertainty and enabling faster, more confident purchasing decisions.

With a no-code deployment, the calculator can be embedded into any website, turning static pages into interactive quoting experiences that reduce repetitive service requests, increase customer engagement, and improve conversion rates -- giving logistics providers the ability to offer the same level of digital trade experience previously limited to the largest, most technology-enabled players.

"Customers want to know their landed cost at the same time they're getting their freight quote," said Elvis Cavalic, General Manager at Zipments. "We built a tool that lets logistics providers offer duty and tax estimates alongside their freight quotes, or directly on their website, so customers can get a complete picture in real time. It adds immediate credibility to the provider and removes uncertainty from the buying process."

The calculator performs live duty and tax calculations, combining AI-powered classification with trade logic to deliver accurate landed cost estimates in seconds -- even for multi-item "shopping cart" scenarios.

It can be used directly by importers through Zipments' quoting platform, or embedded into partner websites as a no-code widget deployed in minutes -- with no integrations or engineering resources required.

Key benefits include:

Instant Cost Transparency: Customers see total landed cost -- including duties, taxes, and fees -- before they commit

Customers see total landed cost -- including duties, taxes, and fees -- before they commit Improved Conversion Rates: Eliminates surprise charges at delivery, reducing cart abandonment and increasing purchase confidence

Eliminates surprise charges at delivery, reducing cart abandonment and increasing purchase confidence AI-Driven Accuracy: Automated HTS classification reduces the risk of misclassification and penalties

Automated HTS classification reduces the risk of misclassification and penalties Flexible Monetization: Providers can include service fees directly in the quote for a seamless, all-in-one customer experience

Providers can include service fees directly in the quote for a seamless, all-in-one customer experience Rapid Deployment: Go live in minutes with no development work required

Already in active use across North America, Zipments' landed cost tools are already supporting over 1.1 million customer trade inquiries per quarter across more than 20 logistics providers.

About Zipments: Recognized on the FreightWaves FreightTech 100 (2026) list, Zipments builds modern automation tools for cross-border trade across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2022 in Vancouver, BC, the platform supports over 11,000 user accounts and delivers tools that simplify compliance and modernize the logistics customer experience. More information at www.zipments.io.

SOURCE Zipments

Zipments Media Contact: [email protected]