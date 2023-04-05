Zinc8 Energy Solutions Engages MaxEn Capital Advisors, Ltd. for Advisory Services

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ("Zinc8" or the "Company") (CSE: ZAIR) (OTC: ZAIRF) (FSE: 0E9) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Advisory Agreement (the "Agreement") with MaxEn Capital Advisors, Ltd. (the "Advisor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Advisor will provide certain consulting services to the Company including acting as strategic advisor to help the Company secure strategic partners for its projects, activities and potential customers for its products.

MaxEn Capital Advisors, Ltd. is a division of Aeicon Corp., a British Virgin Islands-based financial advisory and consulting firm with over thirty years of successful projects and strategic business transactions across the energy and natural resources sectors.

The initial term of the Agreement ends on September 24, 2023 unless extended by the parties. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will pay the Advisor a USD$50,000 engagement fee and USD$10,000 per month during the term of the Agreement. The Agreement also provides for a 1% sales royalty payable to the Advisor by the Company on any sales of the Company's products during the term of the Agreement to prospective customers who were introduced to the Company by the Advisor, such payment to be made on the terms and conditions of the Agreement. In addition, the Company will grant 147,058 restricted stock units of the Company (the "RSUs") at a deemed price per RSU of $0.17 per share to the Advisor. Each RSU entitles the Advisor to one common share of the Company upon vesting. Subject to the Advisor's right to defer vesting of the RSUs, the RSUs vest in stages as follows: (i) 50% on the later of the date that is 6 months from the date the RSUs are granted (the "Grant Date"), and September 25, 2023, (ii) 25% on the date that is 9 months after the Grant Date, and (iii) 25% on the date that is 12 months after the Grant Date, all subject to compliance with the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan, the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, applicable securities laws and the terms and conditions of the RSU award agreement between the Company and the Advisory. The RSUs and underlying shares are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the Grant Date, and to such restrictions as required under applicable securities laws.

About Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.

Zinc8 has assembled an experienced team to execute the development and commercialization of a dependable low-cost zinc-air battery. This mass storage system offers both environmental and efficiency benefits. Zinc8 strives to meet the growing need for secure and reliable power. To learn more about Zinc8's technology, please visit: https://zinc8energy.com

More about the Zinc8 Energy Storage System (ESS)

The Zinc8 ESS is a modular Energy Storage System designed to deliver power in the range 20kW - 50MW with capacity of 8 hours of storage duration or higher. With the advantage of rechargeable zinc-air flow battery technology, the system can be configured to support a wide range of long-duration applications for microgrids and utilities. Since the energy storage capacity of the system is determined only by the size of the zinc storage tank, a very cost-effective and scalable solution now exists as an alternative to the fixed power/energy ratio of the lithium-ion battery.

Technology

The Zinc8 ESS is based upon unique patented zinc-air battery technology. Energy is stored in the form of zinc particles, similar in size to grains of sand. When the system is delivering power, the zinc particles are combined with oxygen drawn from the surrounding air. When the system is recharging, zinc particles are regenerated, and oxygen is returned to the surrounding air.

Applications

The flexibility of the Zinc8 ESS enables it to service a wide range of applications. Typical examples include:

Smoothing energy derived from renewable sources such as wind and solar

Commercial/Industrial backup replacing diesel generators

Industrial and grid scale, on-demand power for peak shaving and standby reserves

Grid-scale services such as alleviating grid congestion, deferring transmission/distribution upgrades, energy trading and arbitrage, and increasing renewable energy penetration.

Architecture

The Zinc8 ESS is designed according to a modular architecture that enables a wide variety of system configurations to be created from a small number of common subsystems. Each subsystem implements a single element of the technology:

The Zinc Regeneration Subsystem (ZRS) provides the recharging function

The Fuel Storage Subsystem (FSS) provides the energy storage function

The Power Generation Subsystem (PGS) provides the discharging function

For further information: Incite Capital Markets, Eric Negraeff / Darren Seed, Ph: 604.493.2004, Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc., Ron MacDonald, Ph: 604.558.1406, Email: [email protected]; MaxEn Capital Advisors, Ltd., Howard Margulis, Ph: 732.616.0100, Email: [email protected]