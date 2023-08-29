Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ("Zinc8" or the "Company") (CSE: ZAIR) (OTC PINK: ZAIRF) (FSE: 0E9) today filed its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023. For further information on the results, please see Zinc8 Energy Solutions Auditor Reviewed Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the period ended June 30, 2023 as filed on SEDAR on August 29, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlight Include:

The announcement of Robert Parker becoming member of the Board of Director of Zinc8.

About Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.

Zinc8 has assembled an experienced team to execute the development and commercialization of a dependable low-cost zinc-air battery. This mass storage system offers both environmental and efficiency financial benefits. Zinc8 strives to meet the growing need for secure, resilient, and reliable power.

To learn more about Zinc8's technology, please visit: https://zinc8energy.com.

More about the Zinc8 Energy Storage System (ESS)

The Zinc8 ESS is a modular Energy Storage System designed to deliver power in the range 20kW - 50MW for beyond 8 hours and up to 100hours with capacity of 8 hours of storage duration or higher. With the advantage of rechargeable zinc-air flow battery technology, the system can be configured to support a wide range of long-duration applications for microgrids, utilities and C&I. Since the energy storage capacity of the system is determined only by the size of the zinc storage tank and amount of electrolyte and zinc, a very cost-effective and scalable solution now exists as an alternative to the costly fixed power/energy ratio of the lithium ion battery.

Technology

The Zinc8 ESS is based upon unique patented zinc-air battery technology. Energy is stored in the form of zinc particles, similar in size to grains of sand. When the system is delivering power, the zinc particles are combined with oxygen drawn from the surrounding air. When the system is recharging, zinc particles are regenerated, and oxygen is returned to the surrounding air.

Architecture

The Zinc8 ESS is designed according to a modular scalable and customizable architecture that enables a wide variety of system configurations for various applications and requirements to be created from a small number of common subsystems. Each subsystem implements a single element of the technology:

The Zinc Regeneration Subsystem (ZRS) provides the recharging function.

The Fuel Storage Subsystem (FSS) provides the energy storage function.

The Power Generation Subsystem (PGS) provides the discharging function.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

For further information: Ron MacDonald, Ph: 604.558.1406, Email: [email protected]