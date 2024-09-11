Zilliqa launches Jasper Proto-Testnet for Zilliqa 2.0, the blockchain built for mass adoption

SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- Zilliqa, the established layer-1 blockchain platform that pioneered sharding technology, is excited to announce the launch of the Jasper proto-testnet for Zilliqa 2.0, the first release on its roadmap for its new, upgraded network designed to drive mass adoption of Web3.

This significant milestone sees the first Zilliqa 2.0 proto-testnet become available to the public, marking a crucial first step in the rollout of its new network, which promises to deliver an efficient and scalable blockchain designed to make Web3 as easy to use as the internet. The release of Jasper is the first step on the roadmap for Zilliqa 2.0, each of which will see the network expanded with further functionality according to the protocol's whitepaper .

The Jasper proto-testnet introduces Zilliqa 2.0's new Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which delivers lightning-fast transactions at low cost, all while remaining energy efficient and capable of scaling to the needs of businesses and developers globally. This early version of the Zilliqa 2.0 network allows developers and validators to explore the new network's enhanced capabilities and experiment with running a validator node and earning rewards for helping to secure the network.

The proto-testnet offers other foundational features such as EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) compatibility and support for Scilla smart contracts, and the network will continue to undergo active development as work progresses on Zilliqa 2.0. The Zilliqa tech team will work closely with developers and validators to discuss their feedback and mitigate the impact of any bugs or downtime they encounter when testing this early, proto-testnet version of the Zilliqa 2.0 network.

Future milestones include the release of the Zilliqa 2.0 mainnet and the progressive introduction of features such as x-shards and smart accounts, which will deliver unprecedented customisation and accessibility.

A core feature of Zilliqa 2.0's design is to be able to adapt to the scaling and security needs of the applications running on it, allowing businesses and developers to build on a platform that works for them while being seamlessly integrated with the global Web3 ecosystem and audience. Zilliqa 2.0's simplicity and powerful customisation positions it as the ideal white-label solution for businesses looking to leverage the benefits of Web3.

Whether a company or developer wants to launch their own digital assets, build decentralised applications (dApps), or create new digital experiences, Zilliqa 2.0 will provide the infrastructure to do so efficiently and at scale.

Commenting on the release of the Jasper proto-testnet for Zilliqa 2.0, Zilliqa Head of Research Zoltan Fazekas said:

"This launch marks a significant step forward in realising our vision for Zilliqa 2.0. The Jasper proto-testnet is not just a test environment – it's the beginning of a new era in blockchain technology, where speed, efficiency, and user-friendliness converge. We invite developers and businesses to join us in exploring the possibilities of this groundbreaking network."



With the launch of Jasper, Zilliqa is calling on potential new validators worldwide to onboard and test the network as pioneers of Zilliqa 2.0. This is an opportunity to play a key role in the future of the network and earn sustainable rewards by contributing to its security and resilience. Developers and potential validators are encouraged to read the docs for Zilliqa 2.0 to get started with the Jasper proto-testnet.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is the industry-recognised layer-1 blockchain founded in Singapore in 2018. The blockchain serves as a versatile foundation that facilitates a broad array of Web3 applications and services across a multitude of sectors including luxury and entertainment, providing a robust platform for emerging startups and established enterprises alike.

The next evolution of the network, Zilliqa 2.0 offers a user-centric and customisable layer 1 infrastructure designed to drive the mass adoption of Web3. Currently rolling out testnet with the mainnet launch in Q4'2024.

For more information, visit roadmap.zilliqa.com .

