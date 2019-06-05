Zift Solutions' Strategic Alliance Program Expands In EMEA

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. and OXFORD, England, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ -- Enterprise Channel Management leader Zift Solutions is expanding its new strategic alliance program into EMEA with the addition of bChannels , Blueprint CPQ , and Lead Fabric to the Zift Zone . The Zift Zone is a marketplace connecting Zift customers to trusted and certified agencies, technology, and service providers, all of whom drive channel success.

"We are excited to welcome these incredible channel-focused organizations to the Zift Zone and Zift's growing global ecosystem," said Gordon Rapkin, CEO of Zift Solutions.

Zift Zone Agency Partner bChannels is a global specialist in Partner Networks, providing Market Intelligence, managing Channel Marketing, and driving Sales Acceleration. Their experience and successful outcome-driven channel methodologies benefit top global technology vendors and many leading industry disruptors. bChannels enables Zift Solutions customers to maximize the return on their platform investment. Focused on elevating the partner experience, bChannels provides the insights and resources needed to increase partner engagement, generate loyalty and drive sales. Offering coverage throughout EMEA, bChannels' understanding of the cultural, economic and market dynamics ensures delivery of program outcomes that maximize the sales potential in every partner network.

"Our partnership with Zift Solutions enhances their customers' ability to generate sustainable channel success," said Julie Goubet, Head of Channel Enablers at bChannels. "As a provider of partner enablement services for over 20 years, we are uniquely placed to help channel leaders drive better partner experiences through the implementation and management of ZiftONE. We are pleased to join the Zift Zone."

Zift Zone Technology Partner BlueprintCPQ enables organizations to sell more, increase profits and gain greater visibility in the sales pipeline. Their Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) software quickly connects channel/partner networks with the tools needed to be more effective when pricing products and services, quoting complex jobs and generating faster more accurate proposals. Blueprint CPQ is based in Cheltenham, UK with offices in Boston, MA.

"We are excited to partner with Zift Solutions because we know how thoroughly engaged and committed they are to the success of their customers," said Paul Towne, VP of Strategic Accounts for BlueprintCPQ. "Our CPQ solution compliments the vision for ZiftONE by providing a tool to streamline your sales process and turn your channel programs into real business growth engines."

One of the most versatile marketing automation and MarTech service providers across Europe, LeadFabric can serve as an implementation and deployment specialist for ZiftONE as well as offer demand generation consulting, custom App and API Work, Data Strategy and Management, Performance and Revenue Analytics, Target Market Analysis and more. Headquartered in Belgium, Lead Fabric also has offices in the Netherlands, France, Taiwan, Romania, and the United Kingdom.

"As a Zift Zone member, LeadFabric will pave the way to faster ZiftONE deployments. By aligning to our client's business roadmap and taking into consideration factors imposed by local customs, legal requirements and cultural differences, we ensure our clients success when selecting and deploying the best MarTech solution for their needs," said Koen De Witte, Managing Director, LeadFabric.

"Welcoming these powerful strategic alliance partners to the Zift Zone demonstrates Zift's strong global presence and allows our customers to do even more with ZiftONE to energize their channel programs," said Laz Gonzalez, Chief Strategy Officer for Zift Solutions. "Channel organizations looking to employ new technologies, like CPQ, or offer EMEA-based services for their partners can choose Zift knowing they can rely on local companies who know the market and can continue supporting them."

To learn more about Zift's Strategic Alliance Program, its members, or to join the Zift Zone, visit https://ziftsolutions.com/strategic-alliance-partners/ .

About Zift Solutions

Zift Solutions is the Enterprise Channel Management leader, delivering the people, processes and technology organizations require to drive channel success. Relied on by more than 80% of top channel chiefs, Zift boosts channel partner program productivity, and profitability by automating and aligning marketing, sales, and operational processes. The ZiftONE platform integrates seamlessly with established systems and infrastructure to speed time-to-sales, create an exceptional partner experience, and provide faster ROI. To learn more, visit www.ziftsolutions.com , follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn , and join the conversation via Channel Chatter .

SOURCE Zift Solutions

Related Links

https://ziftsolutions.com

