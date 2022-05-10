Innovative partnership with Hydro Ottawa and Kruger Products creates first district energy system of its kind in North America

GATINEAU, QC, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Leaders from Zibi, Hydro Ottawa, Kruger Products, Hydro Québec and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, along with the Hull-Aylmer Member of Parliament and the mayors of Ottawa and Gatineau, met earlier today to tour and celebrate the opening of the region's newest and most innovative district energy system: the Zibi Community Utility (ZCU).

Zibi, a 34-acre waterfront community straddling Ontario and Quebec, is being developed by Dream Unlimited Corp (TSX:DRM) and Dream Impact Trust (TSX:MPCT:UN). The Zibi Community Utility is a partnership between Zibi, Theia Partners and Hydro Ottawa.

With its opening, the ZCU is putting the National Capital region on the map as a leader in combating climate change. It is substantially reducing carbon emissions by using district energy for heating and cooling. The ZCU is the only district energy system (DES) in a master-planned community in North America to use low-grade post-industrial waste for the heating of buildings - an innovation rarely considered for heating in cold climates, and is one of only a few DES in North America to meet 100 per cent of the community's heating needs without fossil fuels.

The ZCU plant recovers effluent heat from the end of the tissue-making process from the neighbouring Kruger Products' Gatineau tissue plant and injects it into the new central energy plant, where the heat is upgraded and moved through a pipe network to the buildings. Beginning this summer, chillers will reject heat to the Ottawa River to efficiently produce chilled water to cool the buildings.

The plant, which is located on the lower level of Aalto, a residential rental building in Gatineau, has also become a sustainability showpiece for the region, allowing residents and visitors to see the operations and learn about the innovative technology.

Since coming online in December 2021, it has been servicing three residential buildings and three office buildings totalling 615,000 square feet. When completed, all four million square feet of residential and commercial buildings at Zibi will be interconnected through a hydronic loop that delivers heating and cooling energy, saving 4,420 tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) per year.

QUOTES

"We are grateful to our partners for joining us today to celebrate the opening of the ZCU, and for their invaluable support in helping us take this giant step towards becoming a sustainability showpiece in the heart of the nation's capital and a model for communities around the world on how to create innovative partnerships that help curb the effects of climate change."

– Michael J. Cooper, President and CEO, Dream Unlimited

"Today's launch of the Zibi Community Utility represents a significant turning point in our history. Our legacy will be defined by every decision we make and every step we take to help our customers and our community achieve a sustainable energy future. This project not only showcases the innovation possible within the energy sector, but how we can all adapt our businesses, products and strategies for a better and healthier planet with zero-carbon, zero-waste and net-zero operations."

– Bryce Conrad, President and CEO, Hydro Ottawa

"Kruger Products is excited to be part of the celebration marking the inaugural season of the Zibi Community Utility system. As Canada's leading manufacturer and distributor of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use, we are committed to working with our local partners to make everyday life more comfortable and sustainable. We thank our Gatineau plant team members for actively engaging in this innovative project and their continued support in reducing the community's environmental footprint."

– Michel Manseau, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Canadian Consumer Business, Kruger Products

"Zibi's district energy system (DES) is aligned with Hydro-Québec's major directions. In fact, we are focusing on innovation and support for our customers in order to be the driving force behind the decarbonization of Quebec and to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. We are proud to have supported the project for the innovative nature of the solutions that are being implemented to meet the community's heating and cooling needs."

– Nancy Guénette, Director, Services and sales – Business Customers, Hydro-Québec

