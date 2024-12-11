Zhu Huarong from Changan Automobile and Dong Yuhui engage in an insightful ideological clash, deciphering the Chinese approach to NEV innovation

CHONGQING, China, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- On December 10, 2024, cultural live streamer Dong Yuhui visited the Global R&D Center of Chongqing Changan Automobile for a cultural dialogue with Chairman Zhu Huarong, themed "Innovating Forward, Journey with Changan".

The two delved into Changan Automobile's history, including its three relocations and business ventures, as well as its strategic considerations for digital and intellectual transformation and brand layout. They also decrypted the innovative gene within Changan and unveiled its latest NEVO masterpiece, codenamed C798.

Changan Automobile embodies the spirit of embracing innovation and daring to shoulder responsibilities, fulfilling its patriotic and entrepreneurial missions, and that is precisely how Changan, with a century-long history, has remained youthful and vibrant.

Stepping Out of the Comfort Zone: Leading Digital Transformation with Innovation

To adapt to new energy, intelligence, and globalization, Changan has initiated its third business venture, the Innovation & Entrepreneurship Program, holding the mindset of starting from scratch and striving to become a world-class automobile brand.

In the realm of new energy, Changan, driven by its "Mission of Shangri-La," has made significant breakthroughs in key EV technologies, providing comprehensive power solutions. In intelligence, Changan has implemented the "Dubhe Plan" for an evolving, interactive driving experience. In design, it combines traditional elements with modern art, exhibiting cultural confidence.

User-Centric Method: Demand-Oriented, three Brands for Positive Transformations

Dong Yuhui posed an inquiry about Changan's user-centric methodology. Zhu Huarong emphasized that prioritizing users is Changan's top priority, integrated into its entire supply chain.

To meet diverse demands, Changan has three EV brands: Changan NEVO, Deepal, and AVATR. NEVO focuses on new mainstream family users with four models, including the latest A07 with long range, fast charging, and enhanced safety. The C798 by NEVO boasts a dynamic exterior and advanced autonomous driving capabilities, marking a transition from 1.0 to 2.0.

Brand Going Overseas: Changan Automobile Enhances Global Presence

With the proposition of "Vast Ocean Plan", Changan Automobile's overseas markets have improved, establishing a global R&D layout in six countries and ten locations.

Zhu Huarong stressed shifting focus from "product exports" to "globalization of the value chain" for Chinese brands overseas. Changan Automobile pursues innovation, aiming to be an intelligent companion for users with technology equalization, contributing expertise to enhance travel experiences and foster a new life with intelligent, digital automobiles.

