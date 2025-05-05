Zhone Technologies Announces Acquisition of DZS Assets

Launches as a global provider of Fiber Optic Broadband Solutions and Cloud Software Services

PLANO, Texas, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Zhone Technologies, Inc. ("Zhone" or the "Company") today announced the successful closing of its acquisition (the "Transaction") of substantially all of the assets of DZS Inc., DZS Services Inc. and DZS California Inc. (collectively, "DZS"), including all technology, intellectual property, lab facilities, IT systems, and certain customer and supplier contracts (the "DZS Assets") pursuant to an Asset Purchase Agreement dated as of April 22, 2025 among Zhone and the duly appointed trustee of the DZS Assets (the "Trustee"). The Transaction was completed on May 1, 2025, following the approval and entry of an order by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Texas approving the sale of the DZS Assets to Zhone.

Clayton Zekelman, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zhone stated, "We are very excited to complete this strategic acquisition and we look forward to working collaboratively with all of the stakeholders of Zhone moving forward."

Mr. Zekelman added, "Our team has worked tirelessly within the United States Bankruptcy Court proceedings to reestablish and renew forward-looking partnerships with key third-party development (ODM) and contract manufacturers. These relationships are critical to securing vital silicon chip technology, manufacturing, IT systems, and globally established facilities that will support Zhone's long-term growth."

As part of the Transaction, Zhone also exercised its option to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of four international subsidiaries of DZS, specifically DZS International Inc., DZS Canada Inc., DZS Solutions India Private Limited, and NetComm Wireless Pty Ltd. ("NetComm") and is separately acquiring the assets of , NetComm pursuant to a separate administration proceedings in Australia (collectively, the "DZS International Subsidiaries").

The acquisition of the former DZS International Subsidiaries aligns with Zhone's broader strategic objective to acquire substantially all of the former DZS assets worldwide. The completion of these international transactions will not only facilitate reengagement of former DZS employees, but will also bolster Zhone's market-leading portfolio to include Fiber Extension Distribution Point Unit (DPU) solutions, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solutions, and next-generation WiFi Gateway and Access Point CPE solutions.

The acquisition of the DZS Assets and the DZS International Subsidiaries by Zhone, which was first announced via a letter of intent on April 7, 2025 by an affiliate of Zhone, positions the Company as a strong and financially stable global player in the fiber optic broadband industry. Zhone is now poised to leverage the leading technologies and innovations associated with DZS's VelocityTM Optical Line Terminal Systems (OLT), SaberTM Optical DWDM Transport & ROADM Systems, HelixTM Optical Network Terminals (ONT), WiFi Gateways (CPE) and Access Points (AP) as well as Zhone XtremeTM Cloud Management, Automation and Orchestration Software portfolio.

The Company will be headquartered in Plano, Texas, and is committed to maintaining continuity of service for its valued customers, while focusing on the integration and advancement of key technology platforms. Additionally, the Company is actively working to rehire many of the current and former employees of DZS, ensuring that the talent and expertise of the predecessor organization is preserved and further expanded within Zhone .

Zhone's focused mission over the immediate term will be to execute and deliver by restoring its technical support services (Zhone Customer Care & Success Programs) to its well-established 25+ year customer base. A key priority will also be to reestablish supply chain operations in order to fulfill purchase order backlog and resume shipments to highly valued customers and channel partners who have remained committed and patient throughout the sale process for the DZS Assets. Following the successful execution of these initial priorities, Zhone will shift toward expansion and embracing new customers and forming strategic partnerships driven by continued innovation and solutions advancement. Zhone's strategic vision is centered on innovation, execution, and the continued development of cutting-edge products and services for the global fiber broadband market.

Advisors

Bennett Jones LLP and Dykema Gossett PLLC acted as counsel to Zhone Technologies, Inc.. Singer and Levick, P.C. acted as general counsel to the duly appointed Trustee, Grable Martin PLLC acted as special counsel to the Trustee for the Transaction, and Charlie Vogt of Normandy Lane LLC consulting and advisory services, and former CEO of DZS, acted as special consultant to the Trustee for the Transaction.

About Zhone Technologies, Inc.

Zhone Technologies, Inc. is a leading global provider of fiber optic broadband solutions and cloud software services. Zhone Technologies, Inc. aims to accelerate the growth of the FTTx and cloud software markets by leveraging over 25 years of technology innovation. The Company is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and serves a global customer base with a focus on innovative, high-performance solutions. The shareholder base of the Company brings with it over 25 years of experience in the international telecom industry and other leading industries, operational expertise, financial stability and a continued track record for advancing innovation.

For more information about Zhone Technologies, Inc., please visit our website at www.zhone.com