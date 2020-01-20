Zeroing In On $1B Revenue Target, Fleet Complete Brings In New CRO & CFO

"We are very proud to have both Cynthia and Richard join our C-suite ranks; together, they will be a force of nature," says Tony Lourakis, founder and CEO of Fleet Complete. "We are thrilled that such high-caliber professionals, with massive-growth experience, chose to pursue their career's at Fleet Complete with a goal of bringing us to the $1 billion revenue mark."

Both Eyram and Schyff boast an impressive professional pedigree, growing companies exponentially in their previous roles. Former Head of Salesforce Canada, Richard Eyram is a well-known SaaS and B2B growth executive, having scaled Salesforce Canada from a startup to hundreds of millions revenue during his 12-year tenure.



Schyff, former CFO of Blue Ant Media, has a long-standing financial acumen, growing the company's revenue by 550% through the completion and integration of 10 acquisitions in five years and expanding their global footprint.

"I'm delighted to join Fleet Complete's experienced leadership team and drive the next phase of the company's business strategy," says Schyff. "We are looking to expand into more markets and geographies and drive immense growth in the upcoming years."

"This is a very exciting endeavour, seeing the next wave of explosive growth and opportunity in the connected vehicle space," comments Eyram. "We are now in the fourth industrial revolution, with the maturity of the cloud, the emergence of real artificial intelligence, 5G, the rise of Edge Computing and, of course, the exponential growth of the Internet of Things. Considering Fleet Complete's twenty-year industry experience and a sterling reputation among current partners and investors, we'll be more than capable to become a 1-billion-dollar enterprise by 2025."



Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of connected vehicle technology, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing approximately 600,000 subscribers and over 35,000 businesses in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, and across Europe. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S. and Mexico, TELUS in Canada, Telstra in Australia, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. Fleet Complete cultivates strong OEM partnerships with global market leaders, such as General Motors, Toyota, Mitsubishi Australia, and Cummins, among others. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit fleetcomplete.com.

