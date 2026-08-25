ZeroBounce Can Now Detect AI-Managed Mailboxes

New data helps businesses identify mailboxes managed by autonomous AI agents, going beyond traditional email validation.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- ZeroBounce, the email validation and deliverability platform, today announced it can now detect AI-managed mailboxes, a new layer of email intelligence that identifies mailboxes managed primarily by autonomous AI agents rather than people. ZeroBounce is the first email validation platform to provide customers with this type of insight.

The new feature helps sales and marketing teams understand who is engaging with their emails

Business email is changing. More organizations are putting AI in charge of handling incoming email, with many messages now being evaluated and acted on before a person ever sees them. ZeroBounce is expanding email validation beyond deliverability alone.

"For years, email validation has answered one question: Can this email address receive email?" said Liviu Tanase, founder and CEO of ZeroBounce. "As AI changes the way organizations communicate, another question becomes just as important: Who's receiving the email? AI-managed mailbox detection helps answer that question."

Unlike inboxes where AI simply assists users by suggesting replies or summarizing conversations, AI-managed mailboxes rely on autonomous AI agents to evaluate incoming messages and determine what happens next. Depending on how they're configured, these systems may respond automatically, qualify prospects, route requests, schedule meetings, or decide whether an email should ever reach a human recipient.

Using proprietary mailbox intelligence and provider signals, ZeroBounce identifies two types of AI-managed mailboxes:

AI Agent Mailbox – Assigned to valid email addresses that appear to be managed by an AI agent.





– Assigned to valid email addresses that appear to be managed by an AI agent. Catch-all AI Agent Mailbox – Assigned to AI-managed addresses hosted on catch-all domains.

The feature gives organizations greater visibility into how their contacts may process incoming email. However, the new classifications are informational and are not recommendations to suppress or remove contacts. Many AI-managed mailboxes belong to legitimate businesses and valuable customers.

"Until recently, marketers focused on whether an email could be delivered," CEO Liviu Tanase added. "With this new data from ZeroBounce, they're beginning to understand how that email is likely to be handled after it arrives. That's valuable intelligence for sales, marketing, customer success, and anyone communicating at scale."

AI-managed mailbox detection is available immediately to all ZeroBounce customers and users. To learn more about AI-managed mailboxes and how ZeroBounce identifies them, visit: https://www.zerobounce.net/free-email-verifier/ai-managed-mailboxes.

About ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce is an email validation and deliverability platform that helps more than 650,000 customers worldwide land their emails in the inbox. The company validates close to 1 billion email addresses every month and offers tools including email validation, inbox placement testing, blacklist monitoring, DMARC monitoring, email scoring, and more. ZeroBounce is widely recognized for its 99.6% accuracy guarantee, strong security standards, and award-winning customer support.

For more information, visit https://www.zerobounce.net/.

SOURCE ZeroBounce

Corina Leslie, PR Director, [email protected]