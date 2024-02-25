Zepp Health Unveils Zepp OS 3.5 with Zepp Flow™, Powered by Large Language Model AI, Pioneering the Next Generation of Wearable Intelligence Devices at MWC Barcelona 2024

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- Zepp Health Corporation ("Zepp Health") (NYSE: ZEPP), a global leader in smart wearables and health technology, today announces a significant stride in wearable intelligence with the introduction of Zepp OS 3.5, featuring Zepp Flow™. This revolutionary enhancement brings a whole new level of interaction to wearable devices, marking a pioneering advancement in the industry, making Zepp Health's Amazfit smartwatches the first to have a fully integrated Natural-Language User Interface (LUI) powered by LLM AI in its operating system.

Zepp Flow™, the centerpiece of Zepp OS 3.5, represents much more than just a voice assistant; it embodies a paradigm shift in user experience. Inspired by the concepts of balance and harmony, the name "Flow" encapsulates the smooth and intuitive nature of user interaction. Much like the effortless movement of water or the focused energy experienced in a state of "flow," Zepp Flow™ facilitates a seamless connection between users and their devices, allowing for natural, uninterrupted interaction.

Designed to understand natural language, Zepp Flow™ eliminates the need for predefined commands or keywords, enabling users to express their intentions freely. By intuitively interpreting user requests, whether it's initiating a workout or managing daily tasks, Zepp Flow™ streamlines the user experience, making it more intuitive and effortless than ever before. This breakthrough represents a significant leap towards a future where artificial intelligence seamlessly integrates into everyday life, particularly in health, fitness, and productivity domains.

A Future of Connectivity and Intelligence

With a global presence spanning over 90 countries and a user base exceeding 42 million, Zepp Health, through its renowned brands like Amazfit, is committed to redefining the way individuals approach their health and wellness. By harnessing advanced technology and fostering collaboration across its brand portfolio, Zepp Health is at the forefront of innovation, shaping the future of wearable technology.

Through Zepp Flow™, Zepp Health continues to push the boundaries of wearable technology, empowering users to seamlessly integrate smart devices into their daily lives. Zepp Flow™ represents a significant milestone in wearable intelligence, embodying the seamless integration of AI into people's everyday lives. "With dedicated R&D teams across North America, Europe, and Asia, we are committed to driving innovation and delivering unparalleled user experiences, to bring intelligent healthcare solutions empowering people to take control of their well-being," said Wayne Huang, CEO of Zepp Health. He added, "Zepp Flow™ epitomizes our dedication to unified connectivity and intelligent functionality throughout our ecosystem. Expanding its reach from the Zepp OS on smartwatches to the Zepp App on smartphones, and integrating with natural language processing, Zepp Flow™ asserts itself as the omnipresent AI within our system. Whether it resides on your smartwatch, earbuds, our app on your phone, or in the cloud, Zepp Flow™ guarantees a seamless and intuitive experience across all platforms."

How Zepp Flow™ Works

Zepp Flow™ boasts several key features that redefine user experience:

Natural Conversation: Unlike traditional voice assistants, Zepp Flow™ allows users to express themselves freely without requiring specific command phrases. Efficient Recognition: Zepp Flow™ rapidly and accurately recognizes user speech, ensuring a smooth and responsive interaction. Precise Understanding: Users need only describe what they want, and Zepp Flow™ will recognize their intent and provide the most appropriate response.

Availability

Zepp OS 3.5 and Zepp Flow™ will be supported on the Amazfit Balance in the US, Canada , United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland , via a firmware update on February 26th .

, and , via a firmware update on . Amazfit Balance users in France , Italy , Germany , Spain , Liechtenstein , Luxembourg , Monaco , Switzerland , Andorra , Austria , Belgium , and San Marino will be able to upgrade to Zepp OS 3.5 on May 1st .

, , , , , , , , , , , and will be able to upgrade to Zepp OS 3.5 on . The Amazfit Cheetah series, Amazfit Falcon, and Amazfit T-Rex Ultra will receive this update on a rolling basis, starting from May 28th through until June 11th . The Amazfit Active will be upgraded on June 20th .

About Zepp Health Corporation

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP), a global smart wearable and health technology leader, empowers users to live their healthiest lives by optimizing their health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its leading consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. Powered by its proprietary Zepp Digital Health Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, it delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. To date, Zepp Health has shipped over 200 million units and its products are available in 90+ countries. Founded in 2013, Zepp Health has offices across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information, visit www.zepp.com.

