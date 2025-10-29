ZEPIC Becomes the First AI Platform to Turn Every Instagram Interaction Into a Revenue Win

Bringing intelligence to Instagram, ZEPIC bridges the data gap between social interactions and marketing automation, driving profitable engagement at scale.

SAN FRANCISCO, LEWES, Del. and NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- ZEPIC, a Composable Marketing OS for personalized and profitable engagement across channels, today announced the launch of Instagram Automation , becoming the first platform to bring AI-led automation, omnichannel experiences, and a unified 360° view of customer data to Instagram.

Instagram audiences are among the most engaged, but also the most under-leveraged. With ZEPIC, brands can now bridge intent, identity, and impact, transforming engagement data into a performance-driven growth engine.

With intent-led automation, ZEPIC enables marketers to capture real-time signals from comments, DMs, and story reactions and translate them into conversion and revenue opportunities across touchpoints.

"We chose Instagram because it's where social commerce happens today," said Naveen, Co-founder and Co-CEO of ZEPIC. "It's the most popular engagement channel, but also the most siloed. Brands may automate replies or push promotions, but they can't capture the real intent behind every comment, DM, or reaction, nor can they re-engage those users across touchpoints. ZEPIC changes that."

The real power begins once these interactions flow back into ZEPIC's Marketing OS. Every DM, comment, or converted follower becomes a valuable data signal that strengthens customer insights.

"With ZEPIC's Instagram Automation, there's real intelligence behind every interaction," said Matt Nicklow, Global Digital Head of Tourism Fiji. "Every DM, comment or story reaction reveals what travelers care about, allowing us to engage with purpose and create a truly contextual brand experience across every touchpoint."

Marketers can combine Instagram signals with Email and WhatsApp activity to create omnichannel segments that enable precise targeting and personalized campaigns. ZEPIC also connects commerce stores, CRM, support tools, and custom data objects to help brands create personalized Instagram-exclusive experiences for their most engaged followers.

With this launch, ZEPIC sets a new benchmark for Instagram marketing, one that's intelligent, and integrated, turning the world's most engaging channel into a measurable, conversion-ready ecosystem.

ZEPIC is the first true Composable Marketing OS for personalized and profitable engagement across channels. It unifies data, intelligence, and engagement across Email, WhatsApp, and Instagram, enabling brands to deliver revenue-driving customer experiences.

