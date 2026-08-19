Zeon Lifesciences Strengthens U.S. Market Readiness with FDA Facility Registration and Global Quality Certifications

NEW DELHI and NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Zeon Lifesciences, an India-based nutraceutical manufacturer, strengthens its U.S. market readiness with an FDA-registered facility and successful clearance inspections by U.S. FDA officials under the FSMA (Food Safety Modernization Act). The development reinforces Zeon's preparedness to meet applicable requirements for supplying safe food products to the U.S. market. The company has also secured NSF certification aligned with the requirements 21 CFR Part 111, the FDA's current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations for dietary supplements.

The milestone marks an important step in Zeon's international expansion strategy and supports global brands seeking reliable nutraceutical manufacturing and CDMO partners from India.

FDA food facility registration is part of the regulatory framework for facilities manufacturing, processing or packing food, including dietary supplements, for the U.S. market. It supports Zeon's preparedness to serve U.S.-focused customers, while individual products remain subject to ingredient, labeling, safety, import and market access requirements.

Zeon has strengthened its quality credentials through NSF certification by meeting requirements of 21 CFR Part 111 and continues to invest in manufacturing systems, quality processes, documentation, testing and regulatory capabilities to support consistent standards across its operations.

Commenting on the development, Suresh Garg, Founder and Managing Director, Zeon Lifesciences, said, "Our focus has always been on building manufacturing capabilities that meet global customer expectations. Strengthening our U.S. regulatory readiness is an important step in that journey. We aim to partner with brands that prioritize quality, consistency, transparency and responsible manufacturing, while building the capabilities required to serve regulated international markets."

As part of its international strategy, Zeon is strengthening U.S.-compliant packaging and labelling artwork, finished-product testing, documentation, quality systems and customer support to help partners develop and manufacture nutraceutical products for the U.S. market.

Zeon foresee growing opportunities to support U.S. and international brands looking for experienced manufacturing partners with capabilities across product development, formulation, manufacturing, testing and scale-up activities. Its export oriented readiness programme complements broader investments in manufacturing infrastructure, innovation and quality.

For Zeon, the U.S. market represents an important opportunity to build long-term partnerships with brands seeking dependable nutraceutical manufacturing capabilities from India. The company's focus remains on combining regulatory preparedness, manufacturing expertise and quality systems to create a stronger foundation for sustainable international growth and long-term customer partnerships.

About Zeon Lifesciences

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SOURCE Zeon Lifesciences

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