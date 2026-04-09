In a market defined by project cancellations, Zenterra's master-planned community in Surrey's West Clayton neighbourhood moves forward. Construction is now underway.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - In a market defined by project cancellations and stalled timelines, Zenterra Developments (Zenterra) is moving in the opposite direction. The Surrey-based builder has officially broken ground at Clayton Crest, its master-planned community at 18088 72nd Avenue in Clayton. The achievement follows a successful sales launch for the community's first two buildings, Atlin and Bute, which sold enough homes to green light construction start.

Zenterra Developments Breaks Ground at Clayton Crest as Atlin and Bute Reach Pre-Sale Milestones (CNW Group/Zenterra Developments)

That milestone matters more than it might appear. Across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, developers have been cancelling projects or pausing plans as financing conditions tighten and buyer demand softens. Reaching pre-sale thresholds in this environment is not routine. For Zenterra, it signals genuine market confidence in both the project and the location.

"The market has cooled, but what we're seeing is that well-built homes, priced appropriately and located in desirable areas are still selling. Buyers are more selective right now, and that's understandable. But they continue to show strong interest when the right home comes along." -- Derek Fenton, VP of Sales and Marketing, Zenterra Developments

"With so many condo communities being cancelled or paused across the region, we can see another supply shortage coming in a few years. The pipeline is thinning out, and that has real consequences for buyers and the market as a whole," Fenton added.

West Clayton is poised for extensive growth, the municipality is investing in major capital projects such as the upcoming Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension, the 72nd Avenue east-west expansion connecting 152nd Street to Highway 15, new school developments, and enhanced infrastructure.

Zenterra's Clayton Crest community sits three blocks from the planned Hillcrest 184th Street SkyTrain station, expected to complete in early 2029, and Atlin and Bute are the first projects to break ground within the City of Surrey's new Clayton Corridor Community Plan. The site has direct access to Highway 1, making it central to the broader South Surrey and Langley corridor. The surrounding area is already seeing investment on multiple fronts: a new hospital and cancer centre, École Salish Secondary (now open), and a new community centre (now open).

Atlin and Bute together offer 198 homes across studio to three-bedroom layouts. Standard finishes include 9-foot ceilings, full-size kitchen appliances with a 5-burner gas range, in-suite washer and dryer, built-in closet organizers, and a gas BBQ hookup on each balcony or patio.

The building infrastructure includes a digital concierge system with parcel delivery, elevator fob access, security cameras throughout, and EV charging rough-ins at all parking stalls.

The amenity package spans over 30,000 sq. ft. across the 5.5-acre site and includes:

Rooftop patios offer views of the North Shore mountains with gas fire pits, lounge seating, a BBQ area, bocce ball turf, and community gardens

Games room

Party lounge

Coworking space

Fitness centre

On-site daycare with priority access for residents

Extensive landscaping, pedestrian walkways and courtyard seating

Three playgrounds

Two outdoor fitness areas

"One of the reasons we're able to offer homes at such competitive prices is that we acquired this land over the last 15 years. That foresight is what lets us bring genuine value to buyers today," said Fenton.

Developed by award-winning Zenterra Developments, Atlin and Bute at Clayton Crest is a community that purchasers can feel confident investing in. Zenterra was named Multi-Family Home Builder of the Year at the 2025 CHBA BC Awards and has been recognised for this achievement 11 years running by both CHBA BC and HAVAN. With over 35 wins and 120 nominations provincially and nationally, the company's record is well established.

As project cancellations continue to reshape the landscape across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, the shovels now in the ground at Clayton Crest reflect that same long-term approach. For the future residents of Atlin and Bute, that means one thing: their community is actually being built.

"There are a lot of people still waiting on the sidelines, and I understand the hesitation. But the buyers who are moving now are taking full advantage of the buyers' market, reaping the benefits of sharp pricing, upgraded incentives, and no competing offers. These conditions will not last forever," Fenton said.

Atlin and Bute at Clayton Crest are scheduled for completion in Spring 2028. Zenterra's Presentation Centre and Showhome is located at #30 - 2411 160th Street in South Surrey, open daily from 12:00 to 5:00 PM, closed Fridays. For more information, visit atlincondos.ca

About Zenterra Developments:

Established for nearly 30 years, Zenterra Developments (Zenterra) is a fully integrated real estate development company overseeing every aspect of each project from start to finish. Zenterra is locally owned and operated, and is one of the largest multi-family home builders south of the Fraser River. Zenterra is known for creating award-winning, uniquely designed and attainable multi-family homes in vibrant neighbourhoods across the Fraser Valley.

SOURCE Zenterra Developments

Media Contact: Deanne Millington, On behalf of Zenterra Developments, [email protected]