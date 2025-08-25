Zenith Volts Corp. Secures County Approval for Scalable Data Center 20 Miles South of Roswell, NM, Targeting Operation by November 2027

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Zenith Volts Corp. (ZVC), a leader in innovative energy infrastructure, announces that the Chaves County Commission has granted county approval for a state-of-the-art 300-acre data center project located 20 miles south of Roswell, New Mexico. Designed to support 1.25 gigawatts (GW) or more of power capacity with expandable land resources, this facility will deliver cutting-edge, reliable infrastructure for AI, cloud computing, and high-performance workloads, with a target to be fully operational by November 2027.

The approved 8,500-acre site will integrate advanced power solutions, including on-site solar, natural gas generators for dependable backup, modular solar-thermal hybrid systems for 24/7 thermal storage, a 250-acre battery energy storage system, and geothermal cooling for optimal efficiency. The project's expandable design ensures scalability to meet the growing demands of technology innovators, addressing national power shortages with off-grid, government-aligned energy solutions.

Project Highlights

Rapid Deployment : Fully operational by November 2027 , leveraging county approval and modular systems for swift construction.

: Fully operational by , leveraging county approval and modular systems for swift construction. Scalable Infrastructure : 300-acre data center supporting over 600 server racks or computing modules, with 1.25 GW or more capacity and expandable land for future growth.

: 300-acre data center supporting over 600 server racks or computing modules, with 1.25 GW or more capacity and expandable land for future growth. Hybrid Power Solutions : On-site solar, solar-thermal hybrids, natural gas generators, and battery storage ensure reliable, grid-independent power.

: On-site solar, solar-thermal hybrids, natural gas generators, and battery storage ensure reliable, grid-independent power. Geothermal Cooling : Advanced systems reduce energy use, optimizing performance for high-density computing.

: Advanced systems reduce energy use, optimizing performance for high-density computing. Economic Impact: Creates 140 full-time, high-tech jobs, positioning Chaves County as a technology and energy hub.

ZVC is now engaging with technology companies, cloud service providers, and AI innovators to join as anchor partners, shaping the facility's design to meet next-generation computing needs. The project aligns with federal priorities for data center growth and reliable energy, offering a resilient solution to power constraints.

About Zenith Volts Corp.

Zenith Volts Corp. (ZVC), headquartered in Cheyenne, WY, specializes in innovative energy solutions, including utility-scale solar, hybrid power systems, and eco-efficient data center design. Committed to powering the future, ZVC partners with communities and industries to deliver sustainable, high-performance infrastructure.

