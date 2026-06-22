Zendure Unveils the ZEN+ HOME AI Energy Ecosystem at Intersolar 2026

MUNICH, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Zendure, the Global Pioneer of Plug-in HEMS, is presenting its latest home energy vision, ZEN+ HOME, at Intersolar 2026 in Munich (Booth C1.280). Under the exhibition theme "Power Tomorrow, Start at Home", Zendure showcases how AI, intelligent energy orchestration and flexible storage solutions are transforming households from passive energy consumers into active, energy-independent participants.

The Intelligent of Plug-in HEMS

At the heart of ZEN+ HOME is ZENKI™, Zendure's AI Energy Agent powered by the proprietary ZenPulse time-series model. By analyzing solar generation, household consumption, and dynamic electricity pricing, ZENKI™ predicts 24-hour energy demand and automatically formulates the optimal strategy.

From intelligent charging and battery scheduling to automatic backup protection, ZENKI™ continuously optimizes energy flows in real time, helping homeowners save more, enhance resilience, and achieve energy independence effortlessly.

One Home. One Energy Heart

The center of the ecosystem and the heart of the ZEN+ Home is PowerHub, a unified energy coordination platform that connects solar generation, battery storage, grid electricity, EV chargers, heat pumps and smart home devices.

Together with the SolarFlow Series, PowerHub enables whole-home energy management and intelligent energy orchestration:

SolarFlow 4000 Mix Series – a 4000W bidirectional, AI‑driven, all‑in‑one plug‑in home energy storage platform, integrated with PowerHub, that unifies advanced balcony, rooftop AC‑coupled, and mobile power solutions into one expandable ecosystem.

– a 4000W bidirectional, AI‑driven, all‑in‑one plug‑in home energy storage platform, integrated with PowerHub, that unifies advanced balcony, rooftop AC‑coupled, and mobile power solutions into one expandable ecosystem. SolarFlow 3000 Mix AC+ – a plug-and-play solution optimized for AC-coupled rooftop solar and energy storage, enabling flexible deployment without complex installation.

– a plug-and-play solution optimized for AC-coupled rooftop solar and energy storage, enabling flexible deployment without complex installation. SolarFlow 2400 Series – a 2400W bi‑directional, AI‑driven hybrid storage platform, featuring both PowerHub‑connected and plug‑and‑play configurations, that unifies balcony and rooftop solar solutions into one ecosystem.

Flexibility – Always on the Best Tariff

Through ZenWave™ dynamic tariffs and partnerships with energy providers, ZEN+ Home adapts to real-time market prices, helping households cut electricity costs and draw value from every kilowatt-hour.

Reliable. Open. Transparent.

Built on the HEMS 2.0 architecture, ZEN+ HOME combines cloud intelligence with local control. Even during internet interruptions, essential energy functions operating locally, while PowerHub ensures seamless 10 ms UPS-level backup and Black Start capability for energy security.

ZEN+ HOME integrates with Shelly sensors and controllers to connect heat pumps via relays and use the SG Ready interface for pre‑heating water and living spaces with surplus solar or low‑cost grid electricity.

Supporting over 5,000 heat pump models. ZEN+ HOME coordinates intelligent scheduling for households with heat pumps and EVs, prioritizing solar surplus or low‑tariff periods for heating and charging.

To enhance transparency, Zendure introduces a redesigned interface that visualizes AI decision‑making through a clear 24‑hour energy plan, turning AI from a "black box" into an assistant users can understand and trust.

Beyond the Home: Sustainable Mobility

Zendure is also extending the ZEN+ ecosystem into sustainable mobility through Zendure Cargo, its e-cargo mobility solution, and EV charging products like EVFlow AC integrated with HEMS 2.0. By connecting clean energy generation at home with electric transportation.

At Intersolar Europe 2026, Bryan Liu, CEO and Founder of Zendure, will speak at the IBESA Day @ ees Forum side event on June 23 at 12:10, presenting "Redefining Plug-in HEMS: Zendure's Approach to Competitive, AI-Driven Residential Solutions"

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is the global pioneer of Plug-in-HEMS based in the technology centres of Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. Zendure's mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy to homes by advancing the latest energy technology. Its revolutionary SolarFlow balcony energy storage system transforms sunlight into a safe, reliable, and resilient energy source for everyday living.

SOURCE Zendure

Patrick Chris, [email protected]