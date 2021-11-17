Zenarate's AI Coach Named A Finalist For Best Smart Banking Solution At The 2021 Banking Tech Awards In London

Global banks use Zenarate's AI Coach to create confident top-performing customer-facing teams through a breakthrough training approach – Conversation Simulation

PALO ALTO, Calif. and DENVER, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- Zenarate , the world's leading conversation simulation solution, today announced its Zenarate AI Coach has been named a Best Smart Banking Tech Solution finalist for the 2021 Banking Tech Awards. Zenarate's AI Coach immerses customer-facing team members in real-life conversation simulation while providing real-time coaching helping agents master high-impact call scenarios they will face with live customers. Winners will be announced at the Smart Banking Tech Awards event on November 24, 2021, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

"Being named a finalist for the Banking Tech Awards is further validation that our Zenarate AI Coach is making a difference for our growing roster of global bank clients," said Brian Tuite, founder and CEO of Zenarate. "Helping customer-facing teams perform their best allows our clients to deliver superior customer experiences and elevate their brand."

Now in its 22nd year, the Banking Tech Awards recognize excellence and innovation in the use of IT in financial services worldwide, and the people who make it happen. For banks and financial institutions, winning a Banking Tech Award showcases the value of their technology investments and showcases their skills, commitment, creativity and execution. For software providers, a Banking Tech Award is a valuable recognition of the company's products and services.

The Smart Banking Tech Solution category showcases banking technology solutions that leverage emerging and smart technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), robotics and/or big data, to bring clear and measurable improvements to the organization and customer experience. The Banking Tech Awards are owned and produced by FinTech Futures, the definitive source of news and analysis of the global fintech sector.

About Zenarate

Zenarate's AI Coach helps leading brands develop top-performing customer-facing teams through AI conversation simulation. Zenarate's AI Coach is used worldwide every day in over a dozen countries, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Philippines, India, and Europe and supports twelve languages. Zenarate Customers include 7 of the top 10 U.S. financial institutions, 2 of the top 5 BPOs, and leading companies in the healthcare, technology, and services industries. For more information, visit www.zenarate.com.

Media Contact:

Terri Douglas

Catapult PR

303-808-6820

[email protected]

SOURCE Zenarate

Related Links

http://www.zenarate.com

