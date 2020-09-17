Zenabis Global Inc. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX: ZENA) ("Zenabis" or the "Company") announces the results of matters voted on at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") held in Langley, British Columbia on September 17, 2020.

"On behalf of Zenabis and its Board of Directors, I thank both Andrew Grieve and Leo Benne who chose not to stand for re-election at the Meeting, and express my own and the Company's gratitude and appreciation for their significant contribution as directors of the Company," said Daniel Burns, Chairperson.

The number of directors of the Company were fixed at seven (7). Detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 133,716,447 96.90% 4,280,570 3.10%

The nominees listed in its management information circular dated August 12, 2020 (the "Information Circular") were elected as directors of Zenabis. Leo Benne withdrew his name for election as a director prior to the Meeting. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Daniel Burns 102,770,017 74.47% 35,226,523 25.53% Shai Altman 112,150,226 81.27% 25,846,791 18.73% Natascha Kiernan 107,770,987 75.92% 33,226,030 24.08% Vincent Quan 104,507,442 75.73% 33,489,575 24.27% Jim Shone 106,591,138 77.24% 31,405,879 22.76% Manoj (Monty) Sikka 106,835,485 77.42% 31,161,562 22.58%

KPMG LLP were re-appointed as auditor of the Company until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company. Detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 157,198,117 99.46% 854,929 0.54%

The amendment to the Company's Articles to provide for advance notice of director nominations was confirmed and approved by the shareholders of the Company by special resolution. Detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 137,997,017 99.22% 1,083,247 0.78%

About Zenabis

Zenabis is a significant Canadian licensed cultivator of medical and recreational cannabis, and a propagator and cultivator of floral and vegetable products. Zenabis employs staff coast-to-coast, across facilities in Atholville, New Brunswick; Aldergrove, Pitt Meadows and Langley, British Columbia; and Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Zenabis currently has 111,200 kg of licensed cannabis cultivation space across four licensed facilities. Zenabis has 3.5 million square feet of total facility space dedicated to a mix of cannabis production and cultivation and its propagation and floral business.

Zenabis expects Zenabis Stellarton and Zenabis Langley facilities to join Zenabis Atholville in steady state production in 2020. The Zenabis brand name is used in the cannabis medical market, the Namaste, Blazery, and Re-Up brand names are used in the cannabis adult-use recreational market.

For more information, visit: https://www.zenabis.com .

SOURCE Zenabis Global Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Email: [email protected], Phone: 1-844-523-8679; Investor Relations: E-mail: [email protected], Phone: 1-844-523-8679

Related Links

www.zenabis.com

