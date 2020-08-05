Zenabis Global Inc. Adopts Advance Notice Policy

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX: ZENA) ("Zenabis") is pleased to announce that Zenabis' board of directors (the "Board") has adopted a new policy that requires advance notice to Zenabis for nominations of directors other than by management, through a requisition for a meeting or by way of a shareholder proposal.

Among other things, the policy fixes a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of Zenabis must submit director nominations to Zenabis prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders and sets forth the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to Zenabis for the notice to be in proper written form.

In the case of an annual meeting of shareholders, notice to Zenabis must be made not later than 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the 30th day before the date of the meeting; provided, however, if the first public announcement made by Zenabis of the date of the meeting (each such date being the "Notice Date") is less than 50 days before the meeting date, notice by the nominating shareholder may be given not later than the close of business on the 10th day following the Notice Date.

In the case of a special meeting (which is not also an annual meeting) of shareholders called for any purpose which includes the election of directors to the Board, not later than the close of business on the 15th day following the Notice Date.

The new policy is intended to: (i) facilitate an orderly and efficient annual general or special meeting process; (ii) ensure that all shareholders receive adequate notice of the director nominations and sufficient information regarding all director nominees; and (iii) allow shareholders to register an informed vote after having been afforded reasonable time for appropriate deliberation.

The policy is effective immediately and will be placed before shareholders for approval at Zenabis' next annual general and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for September 17, 2020. Pending shareholder approval, the policy will be superseded by the addition of advance notice provisions to Zenabis' articles of incorporation.

The full text of the policy is available on Zenabis' web site at www.zenabis.com.

About Zenabis

Zenabis is a significant Canadian licensed cultivator of medical and recreational cannabis, and a propagator and cultivator of floral and vegetable products. Zenabis employs staff coast-to-coast, across facilities in Atholville, New Brunswick; Aldergrove, Pitt Meadows and Langley, British Columbia; and Stellarton, Nova Scotia. Zenabis currently has 111,200 kg of licensed cannabis cultivation space across four licensed facilities. Zenabis has 3.5 million square feet of total facility space dedicated to a mix of cannabis production and cultivation and its propagation and floral business.

Zenabis expects Zenabis Stellarton and Zenabis Langley facilities to join Zenabis Atholville in steady state production in 2020. The Zenabis brand name is used in the cannabis medical market, the Namaste, Blazery, and Re-Up brand names are used in the cannabis adult-use recreational market.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Zenabis, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the policy is effective immediately and will be placed before shareholders for approval at Zenabis' next annual general and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for September 17, 2020; pending shareholder approval, the policy will be superseded by the addition of advance notice provisions to Zenabis' articles of incorporation. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Zenabis' control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described in the shelf prospectus dated April 9, 2019 as supplemented by a prospectus supplement dated June 19, 2020 and the annual information form dated March 30, 2020, copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Furthermore, any forward-looking information with respect to available space for cannabis production is subject to the qualification that management of Zenabis may decide not to use all available space for cannabis production, and the assumptions that any construction or conversion would not be cost prohibitive, required permits will be obtained and the labour, materials and equipment necessary to complete such construction or conversion will be available. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Zenabis to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Zenabis does not intend, nor undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

For further information: Media Relations, Email: [email protected], Phone: 1-844-523-8679; Investor Relations, E-mail: [email protected], Phone: 1-844-523-8679

