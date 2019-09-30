Zenabis Enters into Agreement with PAX Labs to become a PAX Era Brand Partner

Zenabis to be One of Five Licensed Producers to Launch PAX Era Pods in December 2019

VANCOUVER, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX:ZENA) ("Zenabis" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with PAX Labs, Inc. ("PAX"), under which Zenabis will supply cannabis extracts for PAX Era Pods designed for use with the PAX Era vaporizer device. This Agreement will make Zenabis the fifth and only additional Licensed Producer ("LP") to launch PAX Era Pods, later this year, when and as permitted under applicable laws.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Zenabis will supply cannabis extracts in the form of PAX Era Pods nationwide through its supply arrangements with the nine provinces and one territory, pending anticipated changes to the Cannabis Act to permit the sale of cannabis extracts for vaporization.

"We at PAX Labs are very excited to welcome Zenabis to our platform," said Tim Pellerin, Canadian General Manager of PAX. "This partnership, along with our pioneer partners, will provide Canadian cannabis consumers with a superior choice of high quality, predictable and consistent products, delivered by our industry leading Era device and PAX app."

Andrew Grieve, Chief Executive Officer of Zenabis, stated, "We are pleased to partner with PAX, a leader in innovative cannabis product vaporizers, and to join the other four Canadian LP's in the launch of PAX Era Pods. PAX's strong brand recognition provides Zenabis with an important opportunity to showcase our distinct cannabis concentrates, especially given Canadian provinces' selection of specific vaporization devices for the initial launch of new cannabis formats later this year."

PAX Era Pods which are designed for use in PAX's high-tech oil vaporizers are dependable, leak-resistant and clog-free. In June 2019, PAX signed on Aphria Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., Organigram Holdings Inc., and The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. as PAX Era brand partners.

About PAX LABS

PAX is a leader in the design and development of premium app-controlled vaporization technologies and devices. Headquartered in San Francisco, PAX has revolutionized the consumer experience through innovation and product design, and is committed to taking the guesswork out of cannabis with products that offer quality, transparency and predictability. PAX has sold more than 500,000 Era devices for oil concentrates and over one million devices in the flower vaporizer category globally. PAX is committed to its mission: establishing cannabis as a force for good. For more information, please visit ca.pax.com.

PAX Labs does not manufacture, produce or sell cannabis.

About Zenabis

Zenabis is a significant Canadian licensed cultivator of medical and recreational cannabis, and a propagator and cultivator of floral and vegetable products. Zenabis employs staff coast-to-coast, across facilities in Atholville, New Brunswick; Delta, Aldergrove, Pitt Meadows and Langley, British Columbia; and Stellarton, Nova Scotia. In addition to gaining technologically advanced knowledge of plant propagation, the recent addition of state-of-the-art greenhouses in Langley, Pitt Meadows and Aldergrove provides Zenabis with 3.5 million square feet of facility space that can, if fully converted, be dedicated to cannabis production.

If all facility space at Zenabis Atholville, Zenabis Stellarton and Zenabis Langley is fully converted and dedicated to production, Zenabis will own, and have access to 635,000 square feet of high quality indoor cannabis production space, as well as 2.1 million square feet of greenhouse cannabis production space at its Langley facility, with this production strategically positioned on Canada's coasts. Zenabis expects these facilities to have an annual design capacity of 143,200 kg of dried cannabis under its existing capital plan. These facilities, if fully built out and converted for cannabis production, would have an annual design capacity to yield approximately 490,800 kg of dried cannabis annually, for both national and international market distribution. An additional 700,000 square feet of greenhouse space will be used to continue the existing propagation business and produce industrial hemp, and can be converted to cannabis production at such a time that is beneficial to the strategic position of the Company. The Zenabis brand name is used in the cannabis medical market, while the Namaste and Blazery brand names are used in the cannabis adult-use recreational market, and the True Büch brand name is used for Zenabis' kombucha products.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Zenabis, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the supply of cannabis extracts for PAX Era Pods; anticipated changes to applicable laws and regulations; and the projected kilogram yield of licensed facility space and facility space in the process of, or scheduled for, construction and/or licensing.. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Zenabis' control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described in the shelf prospectus dated April 9, 2019, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Furthermore, any forward-looking information with respect to available space for cannabis production is subject to the qualification that management of Zenabis may decide not to use all available space for cannabis production, and the assumptions that any construction or conversion would not be cost prohibitive, required permits will be obtained and the labour, materials and equipment necessary to complete such construction or conversion will be available. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Zenabis does not intend, nor undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

For more information, visit: http://www.zenabis.com.

