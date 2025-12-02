Zelus Material Handling Inc. Acquires Munck Cranes Inc. - Strengthening Its Position as a National Leader in Overhead Crane Manufacturing and Service in Canada

HAMILTON, ON, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Zelus Material Handling, a member of the Ardent Group of Companies, is proud to announce the acquisition of Munck Cranes, one of the country's most recognized names in overhead crane manufacturing and service. This acquisition unites two trusted Canadian brands with deep roots in industrial excellence, expanding Zelus' footprint, capacity, and service coverage across the nation.

Founded in 1983, Munck has been a cornerstone in the material handling industry, known for its innovation, reliability, and commitment to Canadian manufacturing. By joining forces, Zelus and Munck will leverage their combined technical expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and service networks to deliver even greater value to customers in construction, manufacturing, energy, and logistics sectors.

"This acquisition represents a natural evolution for both organizations," says Simon Abdelmalak, General Manager of Zelus Material Handling. "Munck has an incredible legacy in the Canadian marketplace. By integrating their people, products, and capabilities into Zelus Material Handling, we're not just expanding our reach, we're reinforcing our commitment to Canadian-built quality and customer support that never quits."

Zelus will maintain Munck's existing operations during the transition period, ensuring uninterrupted service for all customers backed by Ardent's integrated approach to service, inspection, training, and manufacturing excellence.

"We see this as a tremendous opportunity to strengthen Canadian industry," adds Bryan White, Co-President of Ardent Industries. "Zelus and Munck share the same values, innovation, integrity, and a relentless focus on the customer. Together, they form one of the most capable and trusted material handling partners in the country."

"This acquisition reinforces Ardent's long-term vision to build and support strong Canadian brands that make an impact in their industries," says Jason White, Co-President of Ardent Industries. "We're proud to see Zelus continue to grow as a market leader while staying true to its mission: building cranes, supporting people, and serving customers with excellence."

With this acquisition, Zelus now operates one of the largest and most experienced crane service networks in Canada, supported by over 55 field technicians, multiple fabrication facilities, and a comprehensive suite of inspection, parts, and training programs through its partner brand, Engaged Training Solutions.

