Zeki Launches Dataset on Snowflake Marketplace

Human capital intelligence AI datasets enable organisations to identify and predict the individuals and companies most likely to produce the next generation of AI-related innovation

LONDON, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- Zeki, a UK-founded data company, announced today that select datasets are now available on Snowflake Marketplace. Zeki dataset availability on Snowflake Marketplace will enable joint customers to gather insights not captured by traditional talent search and assessment tools.

Zeki has proven there is a direct correlation between the quality and depth of the scientists, engineers and researchers that a deep tech company employs and the company's future innovation potential. Leveraging proprietary IP, Zeki data can determine which deep tech companies should be more highly valued ahead of the market.* Zeki does this by identifying and evaluating the specific innovators that will produce the most valuable innovations for an organisation. Zeki evaluates and ranks each individual in its dataset using over 20 unique indicators to develop their Zeki Score.

Zeki's data encompasses over 10 million top scientists, engineers and researchers operating in deep tech domains such as AI, quantum computing, data engineering, semiconductors and health tech across more than 40,000 companies worldwide. The data's quality and uniformity enables Zeki to forecast future potential using proven, back-tested models. All Zeki data is open access and derived from 30,000 different sources.

Zeki data incorporates more than one billion data points from eight terabytes of data, tracking back 10 years. The novel approach uses advanced data integration to identify, match, disambiguate and verify every individual in Zeki's datasets.

The company's unique data-led approach provides insights that are not captured by traditional talent search and assessment tools. Academically reviewed regression modelling has shown that hiring high-scoring innovators identified by Zeki data statistically lifts innovation at a company.*

Initial Zeki datasets available on Snowflake Marketplace include AI Talent Flows, AI Talent Flows in the US and AI Talent Flows within Europe. All datasets include sector breakdowns for Finance, Technology and Health. Zeki can provide bespoke data at the individual, company, sectoral or country level.

*Learn more about Zeki's methodology and proprietary IP by downloading Zeki's AI Companies 2024 Report for free.

Zeki holds the most accurate set of deep tech human capital intelligence data ever created. We leverage Zeki's proprietary dataset to predict the future innovation potential of deep tech companies. Zeki is a women-led, diverse and global data company with over 30 years of relevant, interdisciplinary experience. Co-founded by Tom Hurd, who served as the most senior Homeland Security Advisor to four British Home Secretaries, Zeki draws on the skills of the intelligence community and applies this unique expertise in new ways. Learn more at www.thezeki.com.

